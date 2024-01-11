Employment News

College students go deep into debt to get a degree that qualifies them for a high-paying job. But thanks to a recently-negotiated contract with the Teamsters union, some delivery drivers for United Parcel Service (UPS) will earn up to $172,000 without spending a day in a classroom.
“I have never seen a national contract that levels the playing field for workers so dramatically as this one,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “The agreement puts more money in our members’ pockets and establishes a full range of new protections for them on the job.”
Thinking about applying for one of those jobs? You aren’t alone. Bloomberg News recently reported that searches on job site Indeed for jobs at UPS rose 50% after the historic contract was signed.
Danelle McCusker Rees is president of human resources and operational training at UPS. In an interview with CNBC, she said she began her UPS career in 2002 as a part-time driver helper.
“Every UPS job – even one that is part-time – is an opportunity for a career,” she told the network. “I’m an example of that.”
Between 2018 and 2022, McCuster Rees said 38,000 part-time UPS employees were promoted to full-time positions.
What UPS is looking for
So, how do you get a job there? McCuster Rees said the company seeks people who have a “customer-focused mindset."
“Agility is important as well ... as a company, we have the ability to quickly adjust to changing market conditions, and our employees have to be flexible too,” she said.
Being a good driver and always showing up when you’re supposed to are also traits the company likes. And now it’s paying a premium price for those individuals.
In addition to delivery drivers earning up to $172,000 in salary and benefits, a couple of other driver jobs pay well, too.
Tractor-trailer drivers earn $162,000 on average while long-haul drivers earn an average of $172,000 in salary and benefits. Neither job requires a college degree.