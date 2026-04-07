Inflation at the grocery store may be worse than at the gas pump

Global food prices rose 2.4% in March, the second straight monthly increase, driven largely by higher energy and fertilizer costs tied to the Iran war.

Fertilizer shortages and surging fuel prices are raising farm costs and threatening crop yields, creating lagged inflation risks later in 2026.

U.S. food inflation had been expected to ease this year, but rising oil prices and supply disruptions are now likely to push grocery prices higher again.

The most visible effects of the war against Iran showed up quickly in the form of surging gasoline prices. But the second act may appear at the supermarket checkout counter, and the latest data suggest it could be worse.

Data released by the United Nations show the FAO Food Price Index climbed 2.4% in March, marking a second consecutive increase and reversing the easing trend seen through much of 2025. The gains were broad-based, with sugar and vegetable oil prices jumping sharply and wheat also rising.

The immediate catalyst is the escalating conflict involving Iran, which has disrupted critical shipping lanes and driven up oil prices, two factors that feed directly into food production and distribution costs.

Energy shock feeds directly into grocery bills

Economists say the most immediate transmission channel to U.S. consumers is energy. Oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel amid supply disruptions, lifting gasoline and diesel costs nationwide.

That matters because food is highly energy-intensive: fuel powers farm machinery, irrigation systems, processing facilities, and transportation networks.

Higher transportation costs are often the first to show up in grocery prices, followed by broader increases as producers pass along rising input costs.

Fertilizer shortages pose longer-term risk

Beyond energy, the conflict is also constraining supplies of fertilizer, arguably the more significant medium-term risk.

Key fertilizer components move through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint now affected by the conflict. Disruptions have already driven sharp increases in input costs, and in some cases, reduced availability.

Farmers facing higher costs are expected to cut back on fertilizer use or plant fewer acres, decisions that could reduce yields later this year and into 2027.

That creates what analysts describe as a “lagged inflation effect,” where today’s input shocks translate into tighter food supplies months later.

From easing to re-acceleration

Before the conflict escalated, the outlook for U.S. food inflation was relatively benign. The USDA had projected food-at-home prices would rise about 3.1% in 2026, only modestly above historical averages.

Recent developments, however, are forcing economists to reassess.

Early indicators already show pressure building: U.S. grocery prices were up about 3% year-over-year as of February, even before the full impact of the conflict.

Now, some analysts warn that global food prices could rise 12% to 18% if disruptions persist, adding significantly to household grocery bills.

Consumer impact and policy implications

Rising food costs tend to hit lower-income households hardest, as groceries make up a larger share of their spending.

Persistent food inflation could also complicate monetary policy. Federal Reserve officials had been watching for signs of easing price pressures, but renewed increases in food and energy could delay interest rate cuts and keep borrowing costs elevated.

Business leaders are already flagging the risk. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently warned that inflation could become a “skunk at the party” if geopolitical tensions continue to push up commodity prices.

The trajectory of food inflation in the U.S. now hinges heavily on geopolitics.

If energy markets stabilize and fertilizer flows resume, price pressures could moderate later in the year. But prolonged disruption — particularly during the critical planting season — raises the risk of sustained or even accelerating food inflation into 2027.