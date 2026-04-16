This may be why there are fewer buyers in the spring housing market

More than one-third of U.S. workers are delaying or canceling major purchases due to job security concerns.

Lower-income households and renters are disproportionately affected by economic uncertainty.

Despite widespread anxiety, a majority of workers still report confidence in their job stability.

A recent report from the National Association of Realtors showed a big drop in March’s existing home sales. A new report from real estate brokerage Redfin may explain why.

It found a growing share of American workers — as many as one-third — are postponing or abandoning major financial decisions as concerns about job security ripple through the labor force.

The trend shows how economic anxiety — even in a relatively stable job market — is reshaping consumer behavior.

The pullback is particularly pronounced among lower-income households. More than half of workers earning under $50,000 annually report delaying or canceling major purchases, compared with smaller shares among higher-income groups.

Renters are also feeling the strain, with nearly half putting off big-ticket spending — almost double the rate of homeowners.

A cautious mindset

Overall, the findings point to a cautious mindset among consumers. Even though about two-thirds of workers say they are confident in their job security, roughly one-third remain concerned, highlighting a divide between perception and broader economic indicators.

The survey also reveals that economic uncertainty is influencing financial planning beyond delayed purchases. Roughly 36% of workers lack an emergency fund to cover housing costs in the event of a financial shock, suggesting many households are financially vulnerable.

Meanwhile, sentiment appears to be shifting over time. About 37% of workers say they are more concerned about job security than they were six months ago, compared with just 20% who feel more confident. Analysts say factors such as corporate restructuring, evolving economic conditions, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the workplace are contributing to the unease.

The result is a more hesitant consumer, with many Americans opting to delay major financial commitments in favor of preserving flexibility and savings, an outlook that could have larger implications for housing and retail markets in the months ahead.