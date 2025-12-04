Remote work isn’t dead: 20 employers offering six-figure WFH jobs

FlexJobs identified 20 major companies — including Pinterest, Reddit, and Spotify — that continue to hire fully remote workers in 2026.

Many of the open roles at these companies pay over $100K, with examples ranging from engineering to management positions.

Experts say remote work remains valuable for both employees and employers, offering benefits like better mental health, cost savings, and improved work-life balance.



If it feels like everyone is being called back to the office right now, you’re not imagining it.

Plenty of major employers have tightened their remote-work policies this year. But despite the headlines, fully remote work isn’t disappearing—and FlexJobs has the receipts to prove it.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs, who says there are still many companies committed to hiring talent from anywhere. In fact, the career site just released a list of 20 employers that consistently offer fully remote roles, including big names like Affirm, Pinterest, Reddit, and Spotify.

And for job seekers looking for strong compensation, many of the opportunities at these companies pay $100K or more.

Companies hiring remote employees

Here’s a look at 20 companies that are currently hiring full-time remote employees – with a six-figure salary:

1. Affirm

2. Allstate

3. Amgen

4. Amplify Education

5. Atlassian

6. BELAY

7. CrowdStrike

8. Dropbox

9. HubSpot

10. Humana

11. Kraken

12. Pearson

13. Pinterest

14. Reddit

15. Ryder

16. Spotify

17. StackAdapt

18. Stride, Inc.

19. Twilio

20. Vista

FlexJobs has also shared some sample job listings that are actively accepting applicants:

Senior Analytics Engineer at Reddit ($190,800 - $267,100)

Android Engineer at Spotify ($189,592 - $215,249)

People Strategy Lead at Amplify Education ($160,000 - $180,000)

Global Safety Manager at Amegen ($122,105 - $145,799)

Account Manager at Atlassian ($134,100 - $175,075)

The benefits of remote work

According to Frana, many companies are opting for fully remote work because they see the benefits it brings to the company and the employees.

“Many remote workers indicate better mental health due to factors like eliminating a long commute, the cost savings associated with not driving to the office, paying for lunches, and increased work-life balance,” he said.

“These factors are hard for employers to ignore. When employees feel valued and have a benefit like remote work, it directly (and positively) benefits the company as well, and makes offering remote work options a net positive for employers.”

Tips for job seekers

If you’re looking for a remote job, Frana shared some of his best advice: