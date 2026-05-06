UnitedHealthcare pledges to reduce some prior authorization requirements

UnitedHealthcare says it will eliminate prior authorization requirements for a range of tests, therapies, and outpatient procedures, cutting review volume by nearly one-third.

The insurer plans to use AI-driven analytics to identify unusual billing patterns instead of broadly requiring approvals for routine care.

The move comes amid mounting criticism of prior authorization practices from physicians, patients, and policymakers concerned about delays in treatment.

One of the biggest criticisms of health insurance companies is the requirement to get prior authorization from the insurance company before undergoing some medical procedures. In some cases, that authorization is denied.

UnitedHealth Group has announced that it will significantly reduce the number of medical procedures requiring authorization.

The company said UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest health insurer, will stop requiring advance approval for a range of services, including echocardiograms, some chiropractic treatments, certain outpatient surgeries, and select outpatient therapies. The changes are expected to reduce prior authorization reviews by nearly 30% later this year.

Source of frustration

Prior authorization has long been a source of frustration for both patients and physicians, who argue the process can delay treatment and add significant administrative burdens. Insurers, however, maintain that the reviews help prevent unnecessary or overly expensive procedures.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel said the company is attempting to strike a balance between safeguarding patients and reducing barriers to care.

“Prior authorization is an essential safeguard but should only be used when it truly protects patients and improves care,” Noel said in a statement.

Why the change

“Eliminating these requirements is one more way we are working to make it easier for patients to get the care they need when they need it, and ensure doctors can spend more time with their patients. We are committed to further improving and refining our processes to make reviews quicker, simpler, and more efficient,” the company said.

The insurer said it currently requires prior authorization for only about 2% of medical services, with roughly 92% of requests approved within 24 hours.

A key part of the initiative involves expanded use of artificial intelligence and data analytics. Rather than applying broad authorization requirements across categories of care, UnitedHealthcare said it will increasingly use AI tools to identify providers whose billing or utilization patterns appear unusual. Executives emphasized that AI would not be used to deny claims automatically.

The announcement is part of an industry shift. Health insurers, including CVS Health’s Aetna and Cigna, have also pledged to streamline prior authorization processes following growing public backlash and scrutiny from healthcare providers and regulators.