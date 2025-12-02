Financial advisors losing access to clients’ Fidelity 401(k) accounts

Fidelity Investments has introduced a new policy restricting financial advisors’ ability to access or manage clients’ 401(k) accounts directly.

The change affects thousands of independent advisors who previously relied on view-only or limited-access tools to guide retirement planning.

Fidelity cites security and compliance concerns, while advisors warn the move could disrupt client service and financial planning workflows.

Fidelity Investments has rolled out a new policy limiting third-party financial advisors from accessing clients’ 401(k) accounts held on the platform, a shift that is already sending shockwaves through the wealth-management industry.

The restriction, which quietly began taking effect in recent weeks, eliminates the ability of many independent advisors to view balances, holdings, or transaction histories for employer-sponsored retirement plans managed by Fidelity.

The company confirmed the policy change in a statement, calling it a “security-driven update” intended to strengthen protections around workplace retirement assets. According to Fidelity, unauthorized or indirect advisor access to 401(k) data has created compliance concerns as cybersecurity expectations increase across the financial sector.

But advisors, many of whom learned of the shift from clients who suddenly received access-revocation alerts, say the change goes far beyond security housekeeping. For years, advisors have relied on data aggregation tools or permission-based portals to incorporate 401(k) accounts into holistic planning. Those tools are now being throttled or shut off entirely.

What financial advisors are saying

Independent advisors argue that the new restrictions will leave millions of savers without coordinated oversight of their full financial picture. Without access to 401(k) data, planners must depend on clients to manually provide balance snapshots or upload statements, methods that advisors contend are prone to delay and inaccuracy.

Several advisors speculated that the move may be tied to increased competition between Fidelity’s in-house advisory services and independent financial planners. Fidelity denied those claims, saying the policy applies uniformly across channels.

For clients, the practical effect depends on how their advisor previously accessed their 401(k). View-only aggregation connections through third-party tools appear to be the most heavily impacted. Some employer plans also maintain proprietary access rules, which may further limit visibility.

Employers sponsoring plans are beginning to receive questions as well. Plan administrators say they have not been formally advised by Fidelity to notify participants, leaving advisors to explain the new restrictions themselves.