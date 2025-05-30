Mortgage rates rose slightly this week but remain under 7%

Mortgage rates remain stable but elevated, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rising slightly to 6.89% as of May 29, 2025 — the highest level since early February — driven by rising bond yields and economic uncertainties.

Forecasts predict rates will hover between 6.7% and 7.1% through early July, with potential peaks near 7.17%, as market volatility and inflation concerns continue to weigh on lending conditions.

Key influences on mortgage rates include the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance, inflation trends, bond market movements, and the strength of the labor market — all of which may shape future rate trajectories.

Mortgage rates are remaining stable even as bond yieldsrise. Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.89% this week, recording a slight increase to its highest level since early February.

“This week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose slightly higher,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Aspiring buyers should remember to shop around for the best mortgage rate, as they can potentially save thousands of dollars by getting multiple quotes.”

Current rates

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.89% as of May 29, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.86%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.03%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.03%, up from last week when it averaged 6.01%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.36%.

This increase is primarily driven by rising bond yields and economic uncertainties, including concerns over federal debt and changing trade policies .

Forecasts suggest that mortgage rates will hover between 6.7% and 7.1% through early July. For instance, projections indicate an average rate of 6.96% by mid-June, with potential peaks reaching up to 7.17%.

Here are some factors that could influence mortgage rates over the next six months: