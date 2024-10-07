Inflation is still present at the grocery store, though some prices are falling

Even though prices of eggs, bacon and products containing sugar saw a significant price increase, the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index declined 3.4% in September. The index was one cent higher that the index for September 2023.

The index is based on the price of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, tracked by Datasembly. Prices are measured month-over-month and year-over-year.

In September, the items seeing the sharpest price increases included:

Tuna

Chicken soup

Cola

Bacon

Eggs

Frosted donuts

Honey nut cereal

Cheese

Peanut butter

Items seeing the largest price declines were:

Cookies

Salted butter

Toilet paper

Rice

The cost of a 14.3 oz. package of cookies fell from $8.98 in August to $5 in September, a decline of 44%.

The September Shopping Cart Index