Inflation is still present at the grocery store, though some prices are falling

Even though prices of eggs, bacon and products containing sugar saw a significant price increase, the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index declined 3.4% in September. The index was one cent higher that the index for September 2023.
The index is based on the price of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, tracked by Datasembly. Prices are measured month-over-month and year-over-year.
In September, the items seeing the sharpest price increases included:
Tuna
Chicken soup
Cola
Bacon
Eggs
Frosted donuts
Honey nut cereal
Cheese
Peanut butter
Items seeing the largest price declines were:
Cookies
Salted butter
Toilet paper
Rice
The cost of a 14.3 oz. package of cookies fell from $8.98 in August to $5 in September, a decline of 44%.
The September Shopping Cart Index
|Product
Sept. 2023
|Aug. 2024
|Sept. 2024
|Penne Pasta 16 oz.
|$1.93
|$1.92
|$1.96
|Select-a-size paper towels
|$21.79
|$22.99
|$20.99
|White Albacore tuna in water 5oz.
|$2.23
|$2.04
|$2.21
|Chicken noodle soup 10.75 oz.
|$1.42
|$1.32
|$1.44
|Cola 2-liter bottle
|$2.87
|$2.85
|$2.91
|Whole milk half-gallon
|$2.60
|$2.67
|$2.67
|Whole bean coffee 12 oz.
|$13.16
|$12.43
|$12.00
|Organic eggs one dozen
|$5.27
|$5.41
|$5.80
|Waffles 10 ct. 12.3 oz.
|$3.19
|$3.26
|$3.29
|Frosted donuts 8 ct.
|$5.25
|$5.07
|$5.32
|Tomato ketchup 20 oz.
|$3.89
|$4.00
|$3.91
|Mayonnaise 30 oz.
|$5.80
|$6.25
|$6.26
|Honey Nut cereal 18.8 oz.
|$5.56
|$5.46
|$5.57
|American cheese single 24 ct.
|$5.52
|$5.48
|$5.52
|Salted butter 1 lb.
|$5.62
|$6.58
|$6.23
|Classic potato chips 8 oz. bag
|$4.11
|$3.78
|$3.86
|Honey wheat bread 20 oz.
|$3.79
|$3.29
|$3.29
|Cookies 14.3 oz.
|$5.01
|$8.98
|$5.00
|Bacon 16 oz.
|$8.01
|$7.59
|$8.32
|Liquid dish detergent 46 oz.
|$5.58
|$5.58
|$5.58
|Spring water 16.9 oz. 32 ct.
|$7.52
|$7.56
|$7.53
|1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct.
|$12.17
|$12.66
|$12.28
|Peanut butter 16.3 oz.
|$3.33
|$3.13
|$3.27
|White rice 32 oz.
|$5.22
|$5.18
|$4.87
|Laundry detergent 96 oz.
|$13.09
|$13.08
|$13.06
|Cart Totals
|$153.13
|$158.56
|$153.14