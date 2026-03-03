Why the war with Iran is making mortgages more expensive

Geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global energy supplies, driving oil prices sharply higher.

Higher oil costs increase inflation expectations, pushing Treasury yields and mortgage rates up.

Market volatility and economic uncertainty make investors and policymakers more cautious, delaying rate cuts.

Just a week after mortgage rates fell below 6% for the first time in three and a half years, rates are climbing again. The war in the Middle East is emerging as a key driver.

The current conflict between the U.S./Israel and Iran has sparked volatility in the global energy sector. Attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply, have disrupted flows and raised fears of longer-term supply constraints. In response, global crude prices have surged, with Brent crude and U.S. benchmarks climbing sharply.

Higher oil prices often filter through the economy in the form of increased costs for gasoline, heating, and freight. These price pressures can feed into broader inflation, which in turn alters expectations for interest rates and borrowing costs.

Inflation fears

Mortgage rates are closely linked not to the Federal Reserve’s short-term policy rate, but to the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes — a benchmark that reflects investor expectations for growth, inflation, and risk. When markets anticipate higher inflation, investors demand greater yields on long-term debt.

In recent trading, yields on the 10-year Treasury have risen as traders price in the inflationary effect of elevated energy costs. Higher Treasury yields, in turn, lead lenders to raise mortgage rates to protect their profit margins.

Geopolitical conflict also breeds uncertainty. Financial markets tend to wobble when the outlook for growth and stability becomes unclear.

In this climate, the Federal Reserve may be less inclined to cut interest rates—even if domestic inflation appears to be moderating—because policymakers watch global risk closely. Comments from former Fed officials suggest that ongoing geopolitical tensions could delay rate cuts.

When the Fed signals a “higher for longer” stance on policy, long-term borrowing costs — including mortgages — tend to stay elevated.

Traditionally, geopolitical turmoil can trigger a “flight to safety” in which investors buy U.S. Treasury bonds, pushing yields down and mortgage rates lower. That dynamic appears to have played a limited role this time, in part because the market is heavily focused on inflation risks tied to oil and energy rather than a classic haven effect.

What this means for homebuyers

For prospective buyers and homeowners considering refinancing, the backdrop means that locking in a rate sooner rather than later may be prudent. If the war intensifies or oil prices remain elevated, markets could continue to price in inflation risk and push mortgage rates higher. Conversely, a quick de-escalation might ease some upward pressure, but uncertainty remains high.

Economists stress that while geopolitical events are only one piece of the puzzle, the intersection of higher energy prices, inflation expectations, and cautious monetary policy creates a potent mix that is keeping mortgage rates elevated at a time when many hoped for relief.