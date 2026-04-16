Americans spend $25,000 a year on essential bills

U.S. households now spend nearly $25,000 annually on essential bills, with costs varying widely by location.

The most expensive states exceed the national median by up to 38%, while the least expensive fall as much as 47% below it.

North Carolina and New Hampshire recorded the largest year-over-year increases in household bill costs.

A new report from bill payment platform doxo underscores a growing divide in the cost of living across the United States, as essential household expenses continue to climb — and vary sharply by region.

The company’s 2026 Cost of Bills Index (COBI) Report finds that Americans are facing record-high bill expenses, with the typical household now spending about $2,083 per month, or nearly $25,000 annually, on core obligations such as housing, utilities, and insurance. Overall, the national bill pay market has reached an estimated $5.03 trillion.

The report also highlights stark geographic disparities. Residents in the most expensive states — including California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts — pay between 28% and 38% more than the national median for essential bills. By contrast, households in states such as West Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas spend significantly less, with costs running as much as 47% below the median.

“Access to clear, localized data is critical to helping consumers better understand and manage their financial obligations,” said Steve Shivers, co-founder and CEO of doxo. He said the index is designed to give consumers a standardized way to compare costs and make more informed financial decisions.

Among the most expensive states, California tops the list with a Cost of Bills Index score of 138, followed by Hawaii (131), and Massachusetts (128). New Jersey and Maryland round out the top five.

Bills are a lot less in West Virginia

At the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia stands out as the most affordable state, with a COBI score of 53 — nearly half the national median. Mississippi (74), Arkansas (76), and both Oklahoma and Alabama (77) also rank among the least expensive.

The divide is even more pronounced at the city level. San Jose, California, ranks as the most expensive major city, with costs 76% above the national median. New York City, San Francisco, San Diego, and Boston also rank among the priciest urban areas.

Meanwhile, cities such as Pittsburgh, Dayton, Detroit, Cleveland, and El Paso offer comparatively lower costs, with household bills running 16% to 21% below the median.

The report arrives as rising costs continue to strain household budgets nationwide. Year-over-year increases were led by North Carolina, where household bills rose 7%, followed by New Hampshire at 5.4%.