The cost of a typical shopping cart of groceries jumped last month

After leveling off in July, the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index spiked in August, largely due to a big price increase in one product.
The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, rose only a few cents in July. But in August, the cost of those 25 items increased by $2.69 over July, a one-month increase of 1.7%
Compared to August 2023, that shopping cart cost an extra $4.88, an increase of 3.1%. The data show the fight to tame inflation at the grocery store may be far from over.
That said, one particular item caused much of the damage. A 14.3 oz. package of cookies cost $5.14 in July, but surged to $8.98 in August, a one-month increase of 74%. The year-over-year increase was a staggering 92%.
As in July, the prices of many items in the shopping cart remained the same. But the price of a 12 oz. bag of whole bean coffee went from $11.83 in July to $12.43 last month. Forecasts call for coffee prices to keep rising.
A few prices went down last month. The cost of a dozen organic eggs dropped by 20 cents while a 20 0z. loaf of honey wheat bread was 40 cents cheaper in August.
The August Shopping Cart Index
|Product
Aug 2023
|July 2024
|Aug 2024
|Penne Pasta 16 oz.
|$1.97
|$1.96
|$1.92
|Select-a-size paper towels
|$21.79
|$21.32
|$22.99
|White Albacore tuna in water 5oz.
|$2.22
|$2.26
|$2.04
|Chicken noodle soup 10.75 oz.
|$1.84
|$1.43
|$1.32
|Cola 2-liter bottle
|$2.81
|$2.89
|$2.85
|Whole milk half-gallon
|$2.64
|$2.73
|$2.67
|Whole bean coffee 12 oz.
|$15.39
|$11.83
|$12.43
|Organic eggs one dozen
|$4.88
|$5.61
|$5.41
|Waffles 10 ct. 12.3 oz.
|$3.11
|$3.29
|$3.26
|Frosted donuts 8 ct.
|$5.25
|$5.18
|$5.07
|Tomato ketchup 20 oz.
|$3.87
|$3.86
|$4.00
|Mayonnaise 30 oz.
|$5.84
|$6.32
|$6.25
|Honey Nut cereal 18.8 oz.
|$5.66
|$5.57
|$5.46
|American cheese single 24 ct.
|$5.47
|$5.50
|$5.48
|Salted butter 1 lb.
|$5.66
|$6.21
|$6.58
|Classic potato chips 8 oz. bag
|$4.14
|$3.73
|$3.78
|Honey wheat bread 20 oz.
|$3.79
|$3.69
|$3.29
|Cookies 14.3 oz.
|$4.67
|$5.14
|$8.98
|Bacon 16 oz.
|$7.00
|$8.30
|$7.59
|Liquid dish detergent 46 oz.
|$5.57
|$5.58
|$5.58
|Spring water 16.9 oz. 32 ct.
|$7.51
|$7.69
|$7.56
|1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct.
|$12.80
|$12.27
|$12.66
|Peanut butter 16.3 oz.
|$3.32
|$3.27
|$3.13
|White rice 32 oz.
|$5.36
|$4.87
|$5.18
|Laundry detergent 96 oz.
|$13.38
|$13.04
|$13.08
|Cart Totals
|$155.87
|$153.68
|$158.56