The cost of a typical shopping cart of groceries jumped last month

After leveling off in July, the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index spiked in August, largely due to a big price increase in one product.

The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, rose only a few cents in July. But in August, the cost of those 25 items increased by $2.69 over July, a one-month increase of 1.7%

Compared to August 2023, that shopping cart cost an extra $4.88, an increase of 3.1%. The data show the fight to tame inflation at the grocery store may be far from over.

That said, one particular item caused much of the damage. A 14.3 oz. package of cookies cost $5.14 in July, but surged to $8.98 in August, a one-month increase of 74%. The year-over-year increase was a staggering 92%.

As in July, the prices of many items in the shopping cart remained the same. But the price of a 12 oz. bag of whole bean coffee went from $11.83 in July to $12.43 last month. Forecasts call for coffee prices to keep rising.

A few prices went down last month. The cost of a dozen organic eggs dropped by 20 cents while a 20 0z. loaf of honey wheat bread was 40 cents cheaper in August.

The August Shopping Cart Index