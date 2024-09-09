Write a review
The cost of a typical shopping cart of groceries jumped last month

The August ConsumerAffairs Datasembly shopping cart index shows to fight to tame inflation at the supermarket continues - ConsumerAffairs

The price of one item reversed what had been a gradual decline in prices

After leveling off in July, the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index spiked in August, largely due to a big price increase in one product.

The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, rose only a few cents in July. But in August, the cost of those 25 items increased by $2.69 over July, a one-month increase of 1.7%

Compared to August 2023, that shopping cart cost an extra $4.88, an increase of 3.1%. The data show the fight to tame inflation at the grocery store may be far from over.

That said, one particular item caused much of the damage. A 14.3 oz. package of cookies cost $5.14 in July, but surged to $8.98 in August, a one-month increase of 74%. The year-over-year increase was a staggering 92%.

As in July, the prices of many items in the shopping cart remained the same. But the price of a 12 oz. bag of whole bean coffee went from $11.83 in July to $12.43 last month. Forecasts call for coffee prices to keep rising.

A few prices went down last month. The cost of a dozen organic eggs dropped by 20 cents while a 20 0z. loaf of honey wheat bread was 40 cents cheaper in August.

The August Shopping Cart Index

Product

Aug 2023

 July 2024Aug 2024
Penne Pasta 16 oz.$1.97$1.96$1.92
Select-a-size paper towels$21.79$21.32$22.99
White Albacore tuna in water 5oz.$2.22$2.26$2.04
Chicken noodle soup 10.75 oz.$1.84$1.43$1.32
Cola 2-liter bottle$2.81$2.89$2.85
Whole milk half-gallon$2.64$2.73$2.67
Whole bean coffee 12 oz.$15.39$11.83$12.43
Organic eggs one dozen$4.88$5.61$5.41
Waffles 10 ct. 12.3 oz.$3.11$3.29$3.26
Frosted donuts 8 ct.$5.25$5.18$5.07
Tomato ketchup 20 oz.$3.87$3.86$4.00
Mayonnaise 30 oz.$5.84$6.32$6.25
Honey Nut cereal 18.8 oz.$5.66$5.57$5.46
American cheese single 24 ct.$5.47$5.50$5.48
Salted butter 1 lb.$5.66$6.21$6.58
Classic potato chips 8 oz. bag$4.14$3.73$3.78
Honey wheat bread 20 oz.$3.79$3.69$3.29
Cookies 14.3 oz.$4.67$5.14$8.98
Bacon 16 oz.$7.00$8.30$7.59
Liquid dish detergent 46 oz.$5.57$5.58$5.58
Spring water 16.9 oz. 32 ct.$7.51$7.69$7.56
1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct.$12.80$12.27$12.66
Peanut butter 16.3 oz.$3.32$3.27$3.13
White rice 32 oz.$5.36$4.87$5.18
Laundry detergent 96 oz.$13.38$13.04$13.08
Cart Totals$155.87$153.68$158.56

