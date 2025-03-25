United and Chase increase the perks and the prices of their co-branded credit cards

United Airlines’ co-branded Chase credit cards, which carry some travel perks, are undergoing some changes.

On the plus side, cardholders are getting som new perks, such as seat upgrades, award discounts and an increased spending capacity toward elite status. The changes apply to the United Gateway card, United Explorer card, United Quest card, United Club card, United Business card, and United Club Business card.

United and Chase said other benefits to cardholders include airline and ride-share credits, Instacart+ memberships and hotel-booking awards.

But those extra perks will cost more. Annual fees for cards that charge them are going up:

The New United Explorer Card: Second year fee rising from $95 to $150

The New United Quest Card: Annual fee rising from $250 to $350

The New United Club Card: Annual fee rising from $450 to $695

The New United Gateway Card: Remains a no annual fee card

The new fee structure took effect March 24, 2025. The new perks also took effect on that date.

Welcome bonuses

To celebrate the launch, United and Chase are offering welcome bonuses, with new cardmembers eligible to earn between 80,000 and 125,000 miles, depending on the card, through May 7, 2025.

"Having one of our cards means you’ll have an enhanced travel experience when you fly United," said Richard Nunn, CEO of MileagePlus in a news release announcing the changes. "We designed these cards to meet a variety of needs and travel styles – and as a result, the suite of benefits the cards offer for United customers is simply unparalleled."

