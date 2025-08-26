Volvo launches insurance agency in U.S.

New venture: Volvo Car Insurance Services debuts as an independent insurance agency in 18 U.S. states, with plans for expansion.

Seamless experience: The service integrates into the Volvo Cars app, offering digital quotes, repair access, and tailored coverage.

Industry partnerships: Policies are underwritten by major carriers including Nationwide, Progressive, The Hartford, and Travelers.

Volvo Car Financial Services has launched Volvo Car Insurance Services, an independent insurance agency aimed at providing a more streamlined ownership experience for its U.S. customers.

The initial rollout covers 18 states, including Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Utah, with plans to expand further. The company says the new offering is designed to deliver a “seamless” experience, featuring personalized coverage, simplified digital quoting, and nationwide access to repairs.

Integrated into Volvo’s digital ecosystem

The service is fully integrated into Volvo’s digital ecosystem, including the Volvo Cars app. In collaboration with leading insurers — Nationwide, Progressive, The Hartford, and Travelers — Volvo Car Insurance Services connects customers to a wide range of policies covering autos, homes, umbrellas, and specialty products.

“By launching Volvo Car Insurance Services, we are extending Volvo Cars’ commitment to safety and simplicity well beyond the vehicle,” said Tony Nicolosi, president and CEO of Volvo Car Financial Services. “This expanded offering combines a seamless digital experience with flexible, personalized coverage options, supported by licensed insurance agents who provide expert, transparent guidance.”

Licensed agents will provide tailored guidance on policies designed specifically for Volvo vehicles. Some policies may include access to Volvo Genuine Parts for repairs, ensuring work meets the company’s safety and performance standards. However, Volvo noted that OEM parts availability depends on carrier selection and may vary by state.

Competitive landscape

The move follows a similar step by American Honda Motor Co., which launched Honda Insurance Solutions in July to provide coverage for Honda and Acura customers. Like Volvo’s service, Honda’s insurance platform emphasizes convenience, competitive pricing, and optional OEM parts coverage to preserve vehicle value.