Federal Reserve report finds a mild upswing in the economy

U.S. economic growth modest but broadening, with activity rising in most regions after months of stagnation.

Labor markets steady but weak hiring persists, as businesses fill vacancies rather than expand payrolls.

Price pressures remain persistent, with moderate inflation and tariff-related cost pass-throughs affecting businesses and consumers.

The Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book, released Wednesday, paints a cautiously optimistic picture of the U.S. economy, indicating a modest uptick in activity across most parts of the country while highlighting ongoing labor and inflation challenges.

Compiled from anecdotal reports by the 12 regional Federal Reserve banks, the report found that overall economic activity expanded at a “slight to moderate” pace in eight districts, with only a handful reporting stagnation or contraction. Eight districts reported stable employment levels, reflecting a labor market that is not rapidly adding jobs but also not deteriorating sharply.

According to the Beige Book, economic activity has improved compared with the last several reporting cycles, when many districts signaled little change. Consumers continued to spend, particularly during the holiday season, though the pace varied by income group.

Affluent consumers drive spending

Higher-income households were more likely to maintain or increase discretionary spending, while lower- and middle-income consumers remained price sensitive and selective in their purchases.

Business investment showed signs of stabilization, with some firms reporting steady orders and improved revenues, though others noted that uncertain demand kept capital spending cautious. Service sectors such as travel and hospitality saw stronger performance in certain regions, partly buoyed by sustained tourism and leisure activity.

Despite the uptick in overall activity, the labor market remains subdued. Most districts reported that employment levels were largely unchanged, with firms more focused on filling existing vacancies—often hard to recruit for—than on broad new hiring initiatives. Technical and specialized occupations, such as in engineering and healthcare, continued to experience recruitment challenges.

The report noted that the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence on hiring decisions is still limited, though some firms are beginning to adjust their workforce strategies in anticipation of future technological shifts.

Inflation and tariffs

Price growth remained a consistent theme in the Beige Book. Most districts reported moderate increases in prices, with tariff-related cost pressures now being passed along to customers as inventories purchased before tariff hikes are depleted. This has contributed to rising costs for businesses and consumers alike.

Energy, healthcare, and insurance expenses were also flagged as key contributors to overall cost pressures in several regions. While wage growth has eased from prior peaks, it has yet to fully align with inflation levels that many businesses and households find challenging.

Economists say the Beige Book’s nuanced view—showing modest growth alongside persistent labor and price constraints—suggests that the Federal Reserve may maintain a cautious stance when setting interest rates at its next policy meeting. Recent indicators outside of the Beige Book also point to subdued job growth and an inflation rate above the Fed’s 2% percent target.