The states where groceries hurt the most — and what you can do about it

States like Mississippi and West Virginia rank highest because groceries take a bigger bite of lower incomes.

Consider cutting convenience foods, swap to store brands, and reduce waste. Even a small drop in how much of your paycheck goes to groceries can save hundreds a year.

Check unit prices every time. Bigger isn’t always cheaper. Compare cost per ounce, pivot when items spike, and swap in frozen or alternate proteins to stay flexible.

Grocery prices are up over 20% since 2019, according to USDA data. However, here’s the twist that most people miss:

The states where groceries “cost the most” aren’t necessarily the states with the highest food prices.

In actuality, they’re the states where incomes are the lowest.

A new analysis from WalletHub found that residents in states like Mississippi, West Virginia, and Arkansas spend the highest percentage of their income on groceries, even though many of those states actually have relatively low food prices.

For example:

Mississippi households spend about 2.6% of their median monthly income on groceries — the highest in the nation.

West Virginia follows closely at 2.54%.

Arkansas takes third and clocks in at 2.44%.

Meanwhile, residents in Massachusetts and New Jersey spend just around 1.5%, even though their grocery prices are often higher.

That begs the obvious question: What’s the difference? Income. It all boils down to a state’s median income.

When incomes are lower, even those “cheap” groceries tend to feel expensive for families.

Here’s an actionable playbook for you to try if groceries are eating a big chunk of your paycheck every month.

1. Stop budgeting groceries last — budget them first

Most people build a budget around their fixed expenses like rent, insurance, and utilities. Then they see what’s “leftover” and try to estimate what they can realistically spend on food.

Try flipping that script on its head.

Set a weekly food number first, then reverse-engineer your shopping list to fit it. That will inevitably end up forcing better buying decisions in the grocery aisle.

Pro tip: Start by creating a “staples first” rule. This would include protein, produce, rice, pasta, and beans. Then add your luxury items only if there’s room left in your budget.

2. Focus on percentage of income — not just price tags

If your income is tight, the goal isn’t just to find the cheapest store. It’s to actually reduce how much of your paycheck goes to food overall.

That means:

Fewer impulse “convenience” foods

More bulk basics

Swapping name brands for store brands

Reducing food waste

Even small wins like trimming your grocery share from 2.6% to 2.2% of income can free up hundreds per year.

3. Track unit price closely

Inflation has made comparison shopping mandatory.

Always check:

Cost per ounce

Cost per pound

Cost per serving

Buying in bulk from Costco and Sam’s Club doesn’t automatically mean better deals. Sometimes the smaller size wins, which means you need to be checking unit price, otherwise you’re just guessing.

4. Watch income creep before grocery creep

In higher-income states, grocery costs take up a smaller percentage of earnings, even if the prices are higher.

There’s a lesson hidden there.

As your income rises, resist the urge to “upgrade” every food purchase to a more expensive brands. Keep buying like you did before the raise and bank the difference.

5. Adjust by season, not by habit

If eggs spike in your state (West Virginia, for example, ranks higher in egg prices), pivot to alternative proteins temporarily.

When produce is high, lean into cheaper frozen veggies.

Grocery prices are dynamic and constantly changing. Your shopping strategy should be too.