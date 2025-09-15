Democrats move to ban credit checks in hiring

Elizabeth Warren and Steve Cohen reintroduce bill to prohibit employers from using credit reports in hiring

Lawmakers say the practice is unfair, ineffective, and disproportionately harms minorities and women

Nearly half of US employers rely on credit history despite no link to job performance

As the US labor market faces mounting strain, two senior Democrats in Washington are reviving efforts to block employers from screening job applicants based on their credit history. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee reintroduced legislation today that would ban the use of credit checks in hiring.

The lawmakers argue that financial struggles should not be a barrier to employment. “Nobody should be discriminated against and miss out on a job opportunity because of their financial history,” Warren said in a statement. Cohen added that credit scores are “an inaccurate way to predict future job performance or ability.”

Bill would amend fair credit law

The proposal would amend the Fair Credit Reporting Act to forbid employers from requiring or even suggesting applicants disclose their credit history. It would also bar credit reporting agencies from providing consumer reports to employers, and prohibit hiring decisions based on such information.

Versions of the legislation have surfaced since the aftermath of the 2008–09 recession, when household debt surged. Supporters say the practice has persisted despite evidence showing no correlation between credit history and job performance.

Disproportionate impact on minorities and women

According to Warren’s office, credit checks disproportionately disqualify people of color from job opportunities, while women are also more likely to suffer poor credit. Medical debt and periods of unemployment are the most common factors dragging down credit scores.

A 2012 survey by the think tank Demos found that one in 10 respondents reported being denied a job because of credit information. Nearly half of employers use credit reports in hiring, a 2023 Urban Institute report estimated.

Patchwork of state-level bans

Several states, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, have already moved to ban or restrict the use of credit checks in employment. New York City enacted its own ban in 2015, and lawmakers are now pushing for a statewide prohibition.

Supporters of the federal bill say national action is needed to ensure fairness across industries and regions. “We should be making the job application process fairer so people can succeed with good jobs, not adding obstacles,” Cohen said.