Love on a budget: How inflation is changing the way we date

Dating is getting more expensive — and it’s changing behavior: Most singles say rising costs are leading them to go on fewer dates and think more carefully before making plans.

Low-cost dates are no longer a turnoff: Simple ideas like coffee, walks, or staying in are increasingly seen as thoughtful — even a “green flag.”

Overspending can actually hurt your chances: Many singles view flashy spending or bragging about money as a red flag, with authenticity mattering more than price.

Dinner, drinks, maybe a movie — dating used to feel pretty straightforward. But lately, romance has come with a price tag that’s harder to ignore. As inflation pushes up the cost of everything from meals out to gas, more singles are rethinking how — and even whether — they date at all.

New research from DealSeek highlights just how much things have shifted. A majority of singles say dating has gotten more expensive in the past year, and many are going on fewer dates or opting for lower-cost alternatives instead. What’s emerging is a new kind of dating culture — one where budgeting, financial transparency, and even couponing are becoming part of the equation.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Hailey Neff, Creative Strategist on behalf of DealSeek who explained that these financial pressures are quietly rewriting the rules of attraction, expectations, and what it means to make a connection.

How do finances impact dating?

Neff explained that the biggest shift in the dating scene is how often people are going out.

“A lot of singles are doing the math now,” she said. “In our study, 71% said dating has gotten more expensive, and 40% said they’re going on fewer dates because of it.

“So it’s not just noticing higher prices, it’s actually changing behavior. Dating feels a bit less casual than it used to. Even deciding whether to go on a date can feel like a budget choice.”

Low-cost dating options

If you’re on the dating scene, you can still pull out all the stops without breaking the bank.

“About half of singles said suggesting a low-cost date is actually a green flag, and even things like using coupons are viewed positively by a lot of people now,” Neff said. “That’s a big shift from the old idea that you have to spend to impress. It really comes down to the thought behind the plan more than the price.”

Here are some ideas for lower-cost date options:

Coffee or a walk. These are still some of the easiest first dates because it’s low effort in a good way.

Lean into things like local events, galleries, or outdoor plans. About 37% said they’ve suggested free options like parks or community events just to keep costs down.

Stay in instead of going out. Staying in is more common than people might expect. Cooking together or doing something simple at home can feel more natural than a big night out.





“Most people think the expectation is higher than it actually is,” Neff said. “The majority want to keep a first date under $100, and more than half prefer under $75.

“At the same time, trying too hard financially can backfire. Around 61% see overspending as a red flag, and nearly 8 in 10 say bragging about money is a turnoff. It’s less about cutting corners and more about being real about it. A simple plan that feels considered usually lands better.”