What states have the best job opportunities?

A new report from MyPerfectResume is breaking down where job seekers should land for the best job opportunities across the country. The data spans the entire country and highlights the areas with the strongest job markets in a variety of fields.

Additionally, Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at MyPerfectResume, shared insights on the biggest mistakes job seekers make, how to take advantage of new opportunities, and more.

The study

The company, which hosts resources for consumers on the job hunt, analyzed the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) as of January 2025. Each state was evaluated across six key labor market indicators:

Hire Rate

Job Openings Rate

Unemployed Persons per Job Opening

Layoffs and Discharges Rate

Labor Force Participation Rate

Average Hourly Wages

The findings

After analyzing the data, the experts determined that these are the top 10 states for job opportunities:

Virginia Vermont Connecticut Massachusetts Minnesota Alaska New Hampshire Rhode Island North Dakota Wisconsin

Takeaways for consumers

“The biggest takeaway for consumers currently on the job hunt is that strategy matters more than ever,” Escalera told ConsumerAffairs.

“The data in our report is not meant to discourage job seekers or suggest that they need to relocate to find their next role. Instead, the findings are intended to help job seekers create a smarter and more targeted strategy that supports their career intentions.”

Escalera also shared three tips for how job seekers can take advantage of these opportunities:

Focus on networking: The data shows that job opportunities can vary significantly by state and industry. Building strong professional connections, both virtually and in-person, can be the most effective way to get in front of hiring managers, uncover new opportunities, and even receive necessary support for your search. Broaden and update skill sets: Developing new skills that are transferable across industries can open up more prospects for job seekers, regardless of their home state. Considering training or certifications that align with growing fields and industry trends can be a great way to open up new possibilities. Research and tailor applications: Understanding what a role truly entails and what employers in your target states or industries value can help job seekers tailor their resumes and application materials more effectively. Knowing the ins and outs of a position means you’re better equipped to discuss and leverage your experience.

Mistakes to avoid

The job market can be daunting and overwhelming, and job seekers will want to make the most of every application they submit. Escalera shared some of the biggest mistakes consumers tend to make – and how to avoid them.

Utilize AI: A significant mistake is not utilizing AI tools effectively. AI can provide support in creating resumes and cover letters by helping job seekers organize their experience and optimize their application materials with relevant keywords. However, these tools must be used ethically, never to exaggerate or fabricate a candidate’s experience. It is also essential that a job seeker’s resume and other materials reflect their own, not a machine’s, voice.

Always submit a cover letter: Cover letters are a powerful way to provide context for your application. A thoughtful cover letter can set any job seeker apart and give employers a fuller picture of who you are and what you are seeking next in your career.

Networking is key: Reaching out to professionals in your desired field or role can provide insider knowledge about what employers are truly looking for regarding their next hire. Networking can also open job seekers up to hidden job opportunities or new paths they may not have considered otherwise.

“One crucial point to emphasize is that, regardless of your location, experience level, or industry, it’s essential for every professional to always be prepared to navigate career moves or step into new opportunities,” Escalera told ConsumerAffairs.

“Don’t wait until you’re actively job searching to start networking. Focus on building and nurturing your connections throughout your entire career. Set aside time each quarter to update your resume and LinkedIn profile with new accomplishments and achievements. By keeping your professional brand current, you can always be ready to capitalize on opportunities as they come up or quickly pivot into a job search if needed.”