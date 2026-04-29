Gallup poll finds Americans increasingly worried about affordability

Affordability concerns dominate Americans’ financial worries, with rising costs for essentials like housing, healthcare, and energy topping the list.

A growing share of Americans say their personal financial situation is getting worse, reaching levels not seen in decades.

Inflation remains the leading financial problem for families, though concern has broadened to a wider range of everyday expenses.

A new Gallup poll shows that affordability — from groceries to housing and healthcare — continues to overshadow all other financial concerns for Americans, revealing persistent economic anxiety despite cooling inflation.

The survey, part of Gallup’s annual Economy and Personal Finance poll, found that the cost of living remains the most frequently cited financial problem facing U.S. households. Rising expenses tied to housing, healthcare, and energy are among the leading pressures driving concern.

While inflation has eased from its peak in recent years, it still ranks as the top financial issue for many Americans, continuing a trend that has held for several consecutive years.

Financial outlook worsens

The poll also highlights a deepening sense of financial pessimism. A record share of Americans report that their personal financial situation is deteriorating, reflecting lingering strain from years of elevated prices and cost-of-living increases.

Recent reporting on the same Gallup data indicates that more than half of Americans now say their finances are getting worse — the highest level recorded in over two decades — marking the fifth straight year in which negative assessments outnumber positive ones.

Although inflation remains central, the nature of Americans’ concerns has gone deeper. Costs tied to housing — including rent and homeownership — have climbed to new highs as a share of financial worries, while healthcare and energy expenses continue to weigh heavily on household budgets.

This shift suggests that Americans are no longer focused solely on inflation as a headline economic indicator, but they are grappling with a wider affordability challenge affecting multiple aspects of daily life.

Implications for economy and policy

The findings point to a disconnect between macroeconomic indicators and personal financial experiences. Even as inflation moderates and economic growth remains steady, many households continue to feel squeezed by high prices for essential goods and services.

That ongoing strain is likely to carry political implications as well, with affordability emerging as a central issue for policymakers and voters alike.

Overall, the Gallup data paints a clear picture: for many Americans, the economic story is no longer just about inflation — it’s about whether everyday life is becoming unaffordable.