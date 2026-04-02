Beware the new ATM ‘trap door’ scam

Philadelphia police have uncovered a growing ATM scam involving hidden “trap-door” devices that steal cash from unsuspecting users.

At least nine incidents have been reported across the city since mid-March, with machines tampered with in stores and neighborhoods citywide.

Investigators warn that the low-tech scheme could easily spread to other cities as criminals replicate the tactic.

ATMs are a favorite target of scammers. Unlike credit card skimmers, the prize here is a consumer’s cold, hard cash.

The scam has grabbed the attention of police in Philadelphia, where it has victimized scores of consumers since mid-March. Police say criminals are installing hidden “trap-door” devices inside ATM cash dispensers, allowing them to steal money from customers who believe the machine has malfunctioned.

The scam has already been discovered in multiple parts of the city. Authorities say at least nine ATMs, located in corner stores, dollar stores, and other retail locations, have been tampered with.

How the scam works

The scheme relies on confusion rather than hacking. Victims insert their card and request cash as usual, but instead of dispensing money, the ATM funnels the bills into a concealed compartment attached to the machine.

"Usually, with this type of machine, the roll door would roll down and you can take your money out," Capt. Robert McKeever with the Major Crimes Unit, told Philadelphia’s Fox 29. "This cash trap basically stops that. So the roll door still rolls down, but the customer hears the [machine] rolling and they can't get the roll door to go down, so they think the ATM is broken, or the machine might be out of money."

Believing the ATM is broken, customers often leave without reporting the issue, giving thieves time to return later, remove the device and collect the trapped cash.

Experts say the tactic is a variation of “cash trapping,” a form of fraud that targets the physical money rather than stealing card data.

Why police are concerned

Philadelphia police say the devices are typically installed over weekends, when banks are closed and victims may have difficulty immediately reporting missing funds.

The low-tech nature of the scam is what makes it especially concerning. Unlike sophisticated skimming operations, these devices can be made cheaply and installed quickly, making them easy to replicate in other cities.

Authorities note that similar schemes have surfaced in other parts of the U.S. and overseas, often carried out by organized groups targeting high-traffic ATMs.

A broader trend in ATM fraud

While ATM scams have long involved card skimming or PIN theft, law enforcement says criminals are increasingly turning to simpler methods that exploit human behavior, particularly the tendency to walk away when a machine appears to malfunction.

Financial crime experts say these “illusion-based” scams can be harder to detect because victims may not immediately realize a crime has occurred.

How to protect yourself

Police and consumer protection officials recommend several precautions:

Inspect the ATM for loose parts, unusual attachments, or signs of tampering.

Avoid using standalone machines in low-traffic areas.

If cash doesn’t dispense, report it immediately and do not leave the machine.

Contact your bank right away if funds are deducted but no money is received.

Philadelphia officials are urging vigilance, warning that awareness is the best defense as this type of fraud continues to evolve. They’re also warning consumers that this is not just a Philadelphia — it will probably start showing up in other places.