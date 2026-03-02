10 high-paying jobs that are helping shrink the gender wage gap

While women still earn less than men overall, some occupations are making big strides toward pay equity.

Many of the highest-paying jobs with growing gender parity today are in fields where women are well-represented.

From management to medical and skilled technical roles, a wide variety of well-paid careers are contributing to closing the wage gap.

Every year, Equal Pay Day reminds us how far women must work into the new year to earn what men earned the year before — a symbol of persistent wage inequality.

In the U.S. today, women still earn roughly 82 cents for every dollar men make, and the figure climbs higher or lower based on race, occupation, and region.

But there’s good news: in many careers, women are not only earning strong salaries but closing the pay gap with men — and some are nearly at parity.

This Equal Pay Day, Resume Genius highlighted 10 high-paying jobs where the gender wage gap is smallest or shrinking significantly. These aren’t just traditionally “women’s jobs” — they span sectors from health care and business to technology and skilled trades, offering opportunity and strong pay.

How the list was built

Experts at Resume Genius analyzed Occupational Employment Statistics and data from theU.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify roles that meet two key thresholds:

Strong median annual pay — Salaries typically above national medians, meaning these careers bring real financial impact. Close or improving gender pay gap — Fields where women’s earnings are near or moving toward parity with men’s, or where women represent a significant share of the workforce.

In the 10 roles the original research flagged for closing the gap, women in areas like marketing management and human resources have seen earnings climb closer to parity over the past decade, narrowing long-standing divides.

To build this extended list of occupations, reporters reviewed supplemental labor statistics and industry pay data for jobs that meet those pay and parity criteria across the labor market.

The top 10 list

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 list:

Dentist

Median annual salary: $179,210

Proportion of women (2024): 39%

Surgeon

Median annual salary: $239,200

Proportion of women (2024): 23%

Software developer

Median annual salary: $131,450

Proportion of women (2024): 21%

Information security analyst

Median annual salary: $124,910

Proportion of women (2024): 19%

Architect

Median annual salary: $96,690

Proportion of women (2024): 27%

Airline pilot

Median annual salary: $198,100

Proportion of women (2024): 10%

Industrial engineer

Median annual salary: $101,140

Proportion of women (2024): 24%

Chief executive

Median annual salary: $206,680

Proportion of women (2024): 33%

Police and detective

Median annual salary: $77,270

Proportion of women (2024): 12–14%

Mechanical engineer

Median annual salary: $102,320

Proportion of women (2024): 11%

Another top 10 list

In addition to the industries that are helping to close the gender pay gap, Resume Genius also put together a list of the top 10 highest-paying female-dominated careers of 2026.

"Health care continues to stand out as a pathway to both stability and upward mobility for women. Several of the occupations on our list aren’t just high-paying — they’re expanding rapidly," says Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius. "Roles like physician assistant and medical and health services manager are projected to grow much faster than average, suggesting that women are well positioned in sectors that will define the next decade of workforce demand."

"It’s also significant that financial managers and HR managers top the list," Chan added. "These are strategic leadership positions that directly influence company performance, culture, and profitability. Women holding a majority in these roles signals meaningful progress in corporate leadership representation."



Here’s a closer look: