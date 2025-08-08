Mortgage rates continued to fall this week

As of August 7, 2025, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) dropped to 6.63%, its lowest level since April, down from 6.72% the previous week. The 15-year FRM also fell to 5.75%.

Lower rates have boosted purchasing power; a buyer with a $3,000 monthly budget can now afford a $458,750 home, approximately $20,000 more than in May, when rates peaked at 7.08%.

Median asking prices are rising at one of the slowest rates in two years (+2.3% YoY), with only 26.6% of homes selling above asking. Redfin predicts a 1% drop in sale prices by year-end, but warns that buyer competition may increase if rates stay low.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to its lowest level since April,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “The decline in rates increases prospective homebuyers’ purchasing power and our research shows that buyers can save thousands by getting quotes from a few different lenders.”

This weeks rates

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.75%, down from last week when it averaged 5.85%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.63%.

Real estate brokerage Redfin reports the falling rates are giving buyers more buying power as the housing market heads into the fall months, when it typically cools. It notes that a homebuyer on a $3,000 monthly budget can afford a $458,750 home with this week’s mortgage rate. That buyer has gained roughly $20,000 in purchasing power since mortgage rates hit a recent peak of 7.08% in May.

At the same time, home price growth is losing steam. The median U.S. asking price rose just 2.3% year over year during the four weeks ending August 3, one of the smallest increases in two years.

Lower list prices

Sellers have started posting lower asking prices in response to the buyer’s market; Redfin economists predict sale prices will fall 1% by the end of the year. Additionally, just about one-quarter (26.6%) of homes are selling above asking price, down from 31% a year ago.

However, the window of opportunity for buyers could be short. Redfin said new listings have lost steam, staying essentially flat year over year, as would-be sellers realize they may not get the price they want for their home.

Additionally, lower mortgage rates could bring more buyers and more competition. Mortgage-purchase applications have already increased, rising 2% week over week.