Summer camp now costs more than $2,200 a week in some states

Summer camp now costs more than $2,200 a week in several states, with Hawaii ranking as the most expensive overall for seasonal family expenses.

A new MoneyLion study found childcare costs are outpacing gas and utility expenses, putting added pressure on household budgets during the summer months.

Financial experts say families can lower costs by enrolling in camps early, looking for discounts and scholarships, and cutting back on gas and electricity use.

For many families, summer break doesn’t just mean vacations and longer days — it also brings a sharp rise in household expenses.

Between childcare, road trips, and higher electricity bills, seasonal costs can add up quickly, especially in certain parts of the country.

A new study from MoneyLion found that some states are putting far more pressure on family budgets than others. In five states, the average cost of one week of summer camp now exceeds $2,200, with Hawaii ranking as the most expensive state overall when factoring in childcare, travel, and cooling costs.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Rudri Patel, Certified Financial Health Counselor at MoneyLionFinancial, who explained that these rising seasonal expenses are forcing many households to rethink spending, adjust vacation plans, or look for ways to cut back during the summer months.

Rising summer costs

MoneyLion conducted a nationwide study to better understand just consumers’ budgets this summer. Each state was scored across three categories: summer camp costs, gas, and utilities, with higher average scores indicating higher overall expense.

Here’s a look at the top five states:

Hawaii Average price for a week of summer camp: $2,029 Average monthly cost of gas: $116.62 Average monthly cost of electricity: $296

California Average price for a week of summer camp: $2,270 Average monthly cost of gas: $122.57 Average monthly cost of electricity: $215

Maine Average price for a week of summer camp: $2,234 Average monthly cost of gas: $157.04 Average monthly cost of electricity: $182

New Hampshire Average price for a week of summer camp: $2,350 Average monthly cost of gas: $140.88 Average monthly cost of electricity: $177

Wyoming Average price for a week of summer camp: $1,200 Average monthly cost of gas: $268.66 Average monthly cost of electricity: $148



What’s contributing to higher costs?

Patel explained that childcare inflation is the biggest driver of higher costs, and summer camps are feeling the impact.

“One of the biggest challenges specific to summer camps is that they are seasonal, so owners are faced with getting permits, paying for insurance costs, finding facilities, and training staff,” he said. “Labor shortages have made this problem worse. While demand for summer camps has not dropped (26 million kids still enroll), there continue to be staffing shortages.”

The study found that the cost of childcare outpaces the cost of travel and gas combined. Patel explained that childcare for two kids in the most expensive states typically means handing over more than 35% of the median household income before utility and gas costs.

“Our research shows that in the most expensive states, summer camp costs up to $2,000 each week,” Patel said. “And the cost of childcare isn’t just seasonal – it’s expensive all year. It’s a domino effect on other expenses too. Kids who are now at home, instead of at school, will likely drive-up utility and food costs. “

Make plans early

If you’re thinking of enrolling your kids in summer camp, Patel suggests earlier is better. The sooner you make plans and enroll them, the better the prices.

Here are more of his tips to save on summer cap:

Plan and enroll early. Many summer camps offer early-bird discounts in the winter and fall.

Ask about scholarship assistance. Scholarship opportunities are often not advertised. Ask a camp director or person in authority in-person (if possible).

See what discounts are available. Places like the YMCA or local sponsors of a camp may offer a discount or sliding scale for fees. You can often get a “sibling” discount if you plan to enroll more than one of your kids.

Check if your employer offers a Dependent Care Flexible Savings Account. If your employer makes this available, you can use those funds to pay for summer camp if your child is under 13.

Saving on gas and utilities

Along with childcare, the cost of gas and utilities are also increasing – and the summer is no different. Patel shared more advice for consumers trying to make the most of their budget: