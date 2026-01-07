Grocery prices show mixed movement in December

November 2025: Grocery prices were largely stable heading into the holiday season, with modest month-to-month changes and declines in a few pantry staples such as coffee and cereal.

December 2024: Prices a year earlier were generally lower for many essentials, particularly dairy and bread, underscoring how uneven food inflation has been across categories.

December 2025: The latest data show a mixed picture, with some items returning to year-ago levels, others edging higher, and overall grocery costs remaining elevated.

Grocery prices in December reflected a patchwork of increases, decreases and flat pricing, according to the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index, which tracks the cost of a representative basket of 24 household staples nationwide.

The monthly index shows the cost of the December shopping cart was $147.56, up from $146.29 in November. However, the December cost was down from $151.10 in December 2024.

Comparing December 2025 with November 2025, many prices moved only slightly. A 16-ounce box of penne pasta held steady at $1.96, unchanged from November and matching its December 2024 price.

Two-liter bottles of cola also remained flat at $2.73 across all three periods, highlighting continued price stability in some heavily promoted categories.

Other items showed modest month-to-month shifts. Whole bean coffee fell to $6.02 in December 2025, down from $6.35 in November, extending a gradual easing trend seen throughout the fall. Honey Nut cereal declined to $5.27 from $5.54, while mayonnaise dipped slightly from $5.57 to $5.54.

Milk prices are rising

Not all prices moved lower. Whole milk saw a noticeable increase, rising from $15.64 in November 2025 to $15.87 in December, well above its $12.48 price in December 2024. Waffles increased to $5.39 from $5.34, and condensed chicken noodle soup climbed to $3.10, reversing a dip seen earlier in the year.

Looking back one year, December 2025 prices remain higher than December 2024 for several staples. Bread offers a clear example: honey wheat bread cost $3.78 in December 2025, down sharply from November’s $5.06 spike but still highlighting volatility compared with a year earlier.

American cheese singles dropped to $5.10, undercutting both November 2025 ($6.05) and December 2024 levels, suggesting some normalization after earlier increases.

Household essentials outside the food aisle continued to edge higher. Laundry detergent rose to $147.56 in December from $146.29 in November, though it remained below its $151.10 price in December 2024. Dish detergent and toilet paper also posted small increases month over month.

Overall, the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index shows that while inflationary pressures have eased in certain categories, grocery prices remain elevated and uneven. For consumers, December brought some relief on select items but little in the way of broad-based price declines as the year came to a close.