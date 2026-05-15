Many graduates are financially unprepared for how fast bad credit can hurt them

Many recent grads are entering the real world without really understanding how quickly bad credit can make their lives more expensive.

It doesn't take much, either. A missed payment, a maxed-out card, or relying too much on credit cards can snowball pretty quickly into a financial problem.

Having good credit early on can make life easier (and cheaper) when it comes to renting an apartment or getting a car loan.

Graduation season is full of big milestones. Landing your first real job. Moving into your first apartment. Having to buy furniture you suddenly realize is ridiculously expensive. And for many young adults, opening a first credit card.

But the problem is a lot of new grads are entering adulthood without fully understanding how credit actually works.

New survey data from Citi found that 50% of Americans say they only learned how to manage credit after getting their first credit card, while another 36% said they learned through trial and error. Even more surprising, only 11% could correctly identify all the factors that impact a credit score.

A strong credit score can help young adults qualify for apartments, secure better loan rates, and eventually save thousands of dollars over time. Meanwhile, poor credit habits developed early-on can linger for years and become very expensive mistakes.

And unfortunately, many grads don’t realize they’re damaging their credit until after the damage is already done.

Why new grads often struggle with credit

A lot of young adults understand basic budgeting, but not concepts like credit utilization, interest compounding, payment history, or how minimum payments actually work. Credit cards also create a dangerous psychological trap, because the spending doesn’t feel immediately painful in the same way spending cash does.

That’s especially risky right now as many recent graduates are entering a tough economic environment filled with high rent prices, student loans, rising living costs, and a competitive job market.

Because of these factors, it becomes very easy to lean on credit cards to bridge any financial gaps.

The biggest mistake many young adults make

One of the most common mistakes new grads make is treating a credit limit like available spending money instead of borrowed money that must be repaid within 30 days.

Experts recommend keeping credit card balances low and paying them off in full every month. Carrying large balances month after month can quickly become expensive because today’s credit card interest rates remain extremely high, with the national average being 19.57%.

Missing even one payment can also hurt a young person’s credit score surprisingly fast.

And once late fees and interest charges start piling up, your debt starts to snowball and it becomes much harder to recover.

Pro tip: One of the easiest ways for recent graduates to build healthy credit is by putting one small recurring expense, like Spotify, Netflix, or a phone bill, onto a credit card and setting up automatic full payments every month. That creates a positive payment history by using just a small monthly purchase.

The bottom line

Most Americans say they learned about credit the hard way, and many recent graduates are now entering adulthood facing the exact same learning curve.

The good news is building a strong credit history doesn’t require being wealthy or being financially perfect. It mostly comes down to being consistent and understanding how debt actually works.