How to sell gold the right way – and what to avoid

Know what you have and what it’s worth before you sell.

Compare multiple offers and understand all fees.

Choose reputable buyers and avoid pressure tactics.

The price of gold has been making news lately. Over the last two months, the price has surged, making some people think about investing. But Friday’s huge sell-off may have some people thinking of selling the gold bars they bought at Costco, or some antique jewelry inherited from a grandparent.

At these prices, selling gold can be a smart financial move — but only if it’s done carefully. Advice from an objective and independent advisor is a good place to start.

Experts say the biggest mistakes sellers make are rushing the process, trusting the first offer they receive, and not understanding how gold is valued. Here’s what consumers need to know to get the best deal and avoid costly missteps.

Step 1: Understand what you’re selling

Before approaching any buyer, take time to identify exactly what you own. Gold items vary widely in value based on purity, weight, and form.

Most jewelry is not pure gold. Look for markings such as 10K, 14K, or 18K, which indicate the percentage of gold in the item. Coins and bullion bars may be closer to pure gold (24K), but even then, condition and market demand matter.

Weight is also critical. Gold is typically priced by the troy ounce, not the standard ounce used in everyday scales. A small difference in measurement can translate into real money, so knowing the correct weight helps you spot low offers.

If you’re unsure, a local jeweler or independent appraiser can often evaluate your gold for little or no cost — without any obligation to sell.

Step 2: Know the current gold price and what it means

Gold prices fluctuate daily based on global markets. When you hear about “record gold prices” in the news, that usually refers to the spot price of pure gold per troy ounce.

Consumers should understand that no buyer will pay the full spot price for scrap gold. Buyers factor in refining costs, overhead, and profit margins. However, reputable buyers will typically pay a transparent percentage of the spot price, adjusted for purity.

If a buyer avoids explaining how their offer is calculated, that’s a red flag.

Step 3: Shop around — seriously

One of the most common mistakes consumers make is accepting the first offer they receive. Prices can vary dramatically between buyers, sometimes by hundreds of dollars for the same items.

Experts recommend getting at least three quotes. Compare not only the final dollar amount but also how the buyer explains the process. A trustworthy buyer should weigh your gold in front of you, clearly state the purity, and break down the math behind the offer.

Be cautious of “limited-time” offers or claims that prices are about to crash. Pressure tactics are rarely in the seller’s best interest.

Step 4: Choose the right selling method

Consumers have several options when selling gold, each with pros and cons:

Local jewelers and coin shops often provide quick transactions and face-to-face transparency.

Gold-buying events or hotel pop-ups can be convenient but may offer lower prices and less accountability.

Mail-in gold buyers are widely advertised but carry risks, including disputes over weight or purity once your items are out of your hands.

If you choose a mail-in option, research the company carefully, read reviews, understand insurance coverage, and document your items with photos before shipping.

Step 5: Watch out for common traps

Some pitfalls come up again and again:

Selling sentimental items too quickly. Once sold, they’re gone forever.

Confusing gold-plated items with solid gold. Plated items often have little resale value.

Ignoring return policies. Some buyers allow a short window to change your mind — others don’t.

Consumers should also be wary of buyers who refuse to return items if an offer is declined or who charge “evaluation fees” that weren’t disclosed upfront.

Selling gold doesn’t have to be stressful or risky. The key is preparation, patience, and skepticism. When consumers know what they have, understand how pricing works, and take the time to compare offers, they’re far more likely to walk away satisfied — and with more money in their pocket.

In a strong gold market, the best tool a seller has isn’t timing. It’s information.