IRS expands office hours at taxpayer assistance centers during filing season

The Internal Revenue Service is expanding hours at hundreds of its walk-in taxpayer service centers to help people get in-person help as the tax-filing season continues.

The agency said more than 200 Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) across the country will offer extended weekday hours through April 30, giving taxpayers additional opportunities to speak directly with IRS staff.

TACs provide face-to-face assistance for issues such as identity verification, payment plans, account questions, and other tax concerns that may be difficult to resolve online or by phone.

Taxpayers can find out whether their local office is offering expanded hours by using the TAC Locator tool on IRS.gov, which lists office locations, directions, and available services.

Weekend help also available

In addition to the extended weekday hours, the IRS said many assistance centers will also open on select Saturdays through June 2026.

During these special weekend openings, taxpayers can receive most of the same services available during normal hours. However, the IRS noted that cash payments will not be accepted during Saturday operations.

Information about participating offices and dates for Saturday hours is available on the IRS website at IRS.gov/saturdayhours. The agency said taxpayers should check the page regularly because participating locations and schedules may change.

More access to in-person support

The expanded hours are part of the IRS' effort to provide additional support during one of its busiest times of the year.

By extending weekday hours and adding weekend openings, the agency hopes to give taxpayers more flexibility to get help with filing requirements, resolve account issues, and meet upcoming tax deadlines.