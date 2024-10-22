Finance News

Write a review
September, 2024

Consumers should prepare for shortages and higher prices, experts say

Concern grows about a potential East Coast and Gulf Coast dock workers' strike

How this week’s Fed meeting might help auto loan borrowers

A dock workers strike would devastate the US economy, experts say

A potential dock workers' strike could be a big headache for consumers

FTC questions income claims made by multi-level marketers

Nearly a third of homeowners say they are ‘house poor’

How has the legalization of sports betting affected consumers' finances?

August, 2024

How’s the economy? Sausage may provide a clue.

The Postal Service proposes more changes to mail delivery

Gold prices notch another record high

Should you trust those TikTok’s side hustle videos?

Mortgage rates fell again this week

July, 2024

When the Fed cuts rates, what will it mean for consumers?

Feds are investigating firms that use personal data to set prices

Americans mostly unprepared for 'the great wealth transfer,' study finds

June, 2024

Adobe’s not alone in being difficult to cancel. There’s a parade of others.

Did Saudi Arabia just doom the dollar? Economists weigh in.

May, 2024

Do you really need a college degree? More Americans have their doubts.

These towns and cities will pay you up to $20,000 to move there

Financial experts suggest where to park your extra cash

April, 2024

Turns out that everything that glitters is not gold after all

Gold gets a new price target - $3,000 an ounce

February, 2024

Where are gold prices headed? UBS says ‘higher.’

January, 2024

Can you trust financial advice from TikTok?

Three things consumers need to know in the days ahead

December, 2023

Federal government updates how to find unclaimed money

Living paycheck to paycheck? Here’s how to stop.

November, 2023

Feds seek more regulation of fintech apps to protect consumers

September, 2023

Buy Now Pay Later companies try to woo more customers

Are you still in the middle class?

August, 2023

Two legendary Wall Street investors turn bearish

Orange juice is about to get more expensive. Here’s why.

June, 2023

Will the stock market rally continue in the second half of 2023? Experts weigh in

April, 2023

Overspending on homes and cars lands many people in financial hot water

Here’s how to stop living paycheck-to-paycheck

March, 2023

Nearly 80% of young adults get their financial advice from guess who?

January, 2023

Personal finance guru Suze Orman warns many consumers are already in a recession

December, 2022

Instacart is helping consumers make the most of FSA funds before they expire

In the wake of the FTX scandal, what is the future of cryptocurrencies?

September, 2022

Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike

August, 2022

The cost of raising a child is over $300,000

May, 2022

Bitcoin value continues falling to under $27,000

April, 2022

Poll finds large gaps in Americans’ knowledge about money

March, 2022

Legislators introduce E-cash as a way to digitize the American dollar

How will a Fed interest rate increase affect consumers?

January, 2022

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall to their lowest values in six months

July, 2021

Circle K jumps into cryptocurrency by rolling out a huge Bitcoin ATM network

April, 2021

Consumers spent $900 billion more online last year

January, 2021

Cryptocurrency market takes a $200 billion tumble as Bitcoin loses ground

December, 2020

Some Americans may have already received stimulus payments

September, 2019

Americans think financial education classes should be mandatory, survey finds

August, 2019

New investors often fail to diversify their stocks, which could lead to disaster

June, 2019

Facebook reportedly ready to launch its digital coin

May, 2019

Hidden fees have become more common and more costly

February, 2019

World economists predict another great recession by 2021

Young adult cancer survivors faced with issues related to work and money

January, 2019

Millennials are both rich and poor, studies suggest

October, 2018

Study finds physical and financial health are linked

September, 2018

Consumers getting refunds from record fraud judgment

May, 2018

Nearly 51 million households can’t afford basic necessities

December, 2017

Federal proposal would allow employers to pool their workers’ tips again

August, 2017

Survey finds owning a home still biggest part of American Dream

How raising the minimum wage by $1 could reduce cases of child neglect

Poll: consumers back the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

July, 2017

Consumers support strong regulation of Wall Street, poll finds

June, 2017

Most Americans can't afford a new car, study finds

Study finds Millennials spend far too much on vices

Consumer groups seek expansion of CFPB's authority

March, 2017

Survey finds consumers don't know about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

February, 2017

Military personnel speak up for beleaguered consumer agency

January, 2017

Consumer groups file motion supporting CFPB in court battle

February, 2016

Study finds that more expensive weddings often lead to shorter marriages

April, 2014

Could you get $2,000 in an emergency? 40% of Americans can't

March, 2014

Walmart MoneyCards: still being hacked

December, 2013

Telecheck Code 3: denying checks despite sufficient funds?

September, 2013

Prepaid money card fraud: What can you do?

July, 2013

Foreclosures fall but the pain continues

January, 2013

The pros and cons of buying a franchise

June, 2011

GAO Finds Little to Support Congress' Abolition of ACORN

January, 2011

Food Prices Expected To Climb In 2011

September, 2010

Foreclosure 'Short-Cuts' by GMAC Mortage May Be Just the Latest in a Series of Missteps

August, 2010

How Safe Are Online Financial Transactions?

January, 2010

Major Changes To Quick Tax Refund Loans Industry

December, 2009

House Passes Financial Industry Regulations

March, 2009

FDIC Warns It's Running Out of Funds

January, 2007

Jackson Hewitt Pays $5 Million to Settle California Charges

October, 2006

New Bankruptcy Law, One Year Later

April, 2006

Bank Of America Considering Its Own Credit Card Brand

March, 2006

IRS May Let Tax Preparers Sell Customers' Information

