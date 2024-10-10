Internet and Tech News

Roku and Instacart now offering on-screen ordering and one-hour delivery of products
Roku and Instacart have plans to sew you to your sofa so you can sit there all day long and never have to leave home to do your shopping. In a pure ton…
Everyone speaks respectfully of the growing capabilities of large language models (LLMs) -- often called artificial intellience -- but a new study calls th…
The aftermath of Hurricane Helene has struck a blow to the semiconductor industry. The massive flooding that devastated Asheville, N.C., also hit the small…
CNN -- which, you might recall, stands for Cable News Network -- has never been something you had to pay for. It was just included in nearly every cable TV…
Alexa is tired of working for nothing and wants to be paid for her services from now on
Listen closely: Sonos is in big trouble after glitchy update
Most systems shut down by Friday’s software outage are back on line
How are consumers affected by the global software outage?
DVDs and Blu-rays are selling for more than nearly a decade ago
Your wireless carrier may have been tracking you without telling you
Windows Mail's default app is changing. Here's how.
Want Peacock for free? There’s a way you can get it for two weeks.
Here's why electronics repairs are still too costly for consumers
If AI is so smart, why are AI customer service chats so clueless?
Meta's updated parental controls give parents an inside look at who their kids at messaging
Meta launches Threads, a new app to compete directly with Twitter
Are we ready for the brave new world of AI? Experts have their doubts
If you use Virtual Try On software your face and body images may end up in a database
Consumers still complain that some companies make it hard to cancel a service
Congress passes bill to fix America’s wide-ranging computer chip issues
Consumers could do better when it comes to recycling electronic devices, study suggests
President Biden to direct FTC to create ‘right to repair’ regulations
Facebook blocks Australian users from viewing news content
LastPass announces changes to its free tier
Senate bill would update how liable online companies are for content on their platforms
Nearly a third of streaming subscribers added a new service during the pandemic, new poll shows
Tech companies tackle safety issues with new devices
Can tech simplify a person’s life? In our evolving digital world, anything is possible
As people age, new tech is there to greet them and make their life easier
Consumer groups push FTC for wide-ranging probe of ‘Big Tech’
Elizabeth Warren wants to reinstate the Office of Technology Assessment
Appeals court rules 5G cell sites can’t skip environmental and historical review
New study shows our phones are making us more tired and less productive
Samsung fined millions for slowing down phones through updates
Microsoft CEO calls on Congress to regulate use of facial recognition
Microsoft pauses Meltdown and Spectre fixes for AMD chips
Consumers are cool to virtual reality gear
How to protect yourself from the WannaCrypt ransomware scheme
Hackers can steal Gmail passwords from Samsung “smart” refrigerators
Video camera uses artificial intelligence to automatically edit footage
Proposed “right to repair electronics” bill moves forward in New York State
PlayStation Network accounts hacked; Sony leaves victims holding the bag
Don't let “breach fatigue” leave you vulnerable to hackers and malware
"Exploding" Dell Laptop Destroys Truck, Imperils Outsdoorsmen
