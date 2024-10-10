Internet and Tech News

Write a review
September, 2024

DirecTV acquires Dish and Sling TV for $1

August, 2024

Alexa is tired of working for nothing and wants to be paid for her services from now on

Listen closely: Sonos is in big trouble after glitchy update

July, 2024

Most systems shut down by Friday’s software outage are back on line

How are consumers affected by the global software outage?

This password hack will seriously mess up hackers

May, 2024

DVDs and Blu-rays are selling for more than nearly a decade ago

Your wireless carrier may have been tracking you without telling you

April, 2024

Windows Mail's default app is changing. Here's how.

Want Peacock for free? There’s a way you can get it for two weeks.

February, 2024

Here's why electronics repairs are still too costly for consumers

Instagram will 'nudge' teens to close the app at night

January, 2024

Why AI probably won’t take over your job

December, 2023

If AI is so smart, why are AI customer service chats so clueless?

October, 2023

How good is AI at answering consumers' questions?

September, 2023

There's good news for Spectrum and Disney customers

July, 2023

Meta's updated parental controls give parents an inside look at who their kids at messaging

Meta launches Threads, a new app to compete directly with Twitter

May, 2023

AI is coming to a fast food restaurant near you

January, 2023

Are we ready for the brave new world of AI? Experts have their doubts

December, 2022

If you use Virtual Try On software your face and body images may end up in a database

November, 2022

Consumers still complain that some companies make it hard to cancel a service

October, 2022

“Cancel Sunday Ticket” searches by NFL fans are up 2,856%

July, 2022

Congress passes bill to fix America’s wide-ranging computer chip issues

May, 2022

Consumers could do better when it comes to recycling electronic devices, study suggests

July, 2021

President Biden to direct FTC to create ‘right to repair’ regulations

Pinterest bans ads related to weight loss on its platform

February, 2021

Facebook blocks Australian users from viewing news content

LastPass announces changes to its free tier

How the computer chip shortage could affect consumers

October, 2020

Facebook bans Holocaust denial content from its platform

June, 2020

Senate bill would update how liable online companies are for content on their platforms

Nearly a third of streaming subscribers added a new service during the pandemic, new poll shows

January, 2020

Tech companies tackle safety issues with new devices

Can tech simplify a person’s life? In our evolving digital world, anything is possible

As people age, new tech is there to greet them and make their life easier

December, 2019

Consumer groups push FTC for wide-ranging probe of ‘Big Tech’

September, 2019

Elizabeth Warren wants to reinstate the Office of Technology Assessment

August, 2019

Appeals court rules 5G cell sites can’t skip environmental and historical review

March, 2019

New study shows our phones are making us more tired and less productive

October, 2018

Samsung fined millions for slowing down phones through updates

July, 2018

Microsoft CEO calls on Congress to regulate use of facial recognition

January, 2018

Microsoft pauses Meltdown and Spectre fixes for AMD chips

AT&T to test 5G wireless service in 12 markets this year

November, 2017

iPhone X performs poorly in durability tests

May, 2017

Consumers are cool to virtual reality gear

How to protect yourself from the WannaCrypt ransomware scheme

October, 2016

Sanders joins Trump in opposing AT&T/Time Warner merger

August, 2015

Hackers can steal Gmail passwords from Samsung “smart” refrigerators

Video camera uses artificial intelligence to automatically edit footage

March, 2015

Proposed “right to repair electronics” bill moves forward in New York State

PlayStation Network accounts hacked; Sony leaves victims holding the bag

January, 2015

Don't let “breach fatigue” leave you vulnerable to hackers and malware

September, 2014

Thermal-imaging devices can steal your PINs and passcodes

December, 2013

Scam alert: Microsoft will not call you at home

July, 2013

Web giants to deaf consumers: go away

February, 2013

How to disable McAfee's auto renewal

June, 2011

Cloud Site Dropbox Drops the Ball

July, 2010

Consumers Frazzled by Samsung LCD TV Problems

April, 2010

Second Lifers File Class Action

September, 2008

Wilmington Goes Digital In DTV Transition Test

January, 2008

FCC Not Ready to Pry Open Wireless Networks

September, 2007

Gamers Irate Over NFL Madden 2008 Glitches

August, 2007

Georgia Man's Dell Laptop Bursts into Flames

May, 2007

Ubuntu: Too Good to be True?

March, 2007

The End Of Internet Radio As We Know It

August, 2006

"Exploding" Dell Laptop Destroys Truck, Imperils Outsdoorsmen

January, 2006

Symantec Hides Rootkits In Software

