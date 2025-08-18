Is AI making it easier to spread false information as news?

Some outlets are prioritizing clicks over fact-checking, allowing unverified rumors to spread as news. Examples include false claims about stimulus checks and stricter federal driving rules for older adults.

Once misinformation is published, AI tools may unintentionally amplify it, since they rely on existing content. Even fact-checking platforms like Snopes cannot always prevent widespread circulation.

While AI has the potential to help distinguish fact from fiction, it struggles when trained on or exposed to inaccurate sources, illustrated by ChatGPT repeating the false driver’s license story in its responses.

In the pursuit of clicks, some news outlets are publishing articles without verifying the accuracy of the information. ConsumerAffairs recently found two examples

Last week, we reported on the number of stories that proclaimed that the IRS had confirmed that the Trump administration would send out stimulus checks to some Americans, using money collected from tariffs.

While it is true that Trump has publicly suggested it might be a good idea, and a member of the Senate has drafted legislation to that effect, for now, it remains just an idea. Yet, if you Google “1390 stimulus checks,” you’ll find plenty of articles reporting it as fact.

A second example of a rumor being reported as news is the assertion that the U.S. Department of Justice is implementing new, tougher driver's license rules for older drivers, including requiring drivers over 80 to take an annual road test.

However, the federal government has no jurisdiction over driver’s license rules. That’s left up to the states and each state has different rules. While it’s true that some states like California and Florida has more stringent rules for older drivers, those states are the exception.

Rumors as news

So, why are you seeing this rumor reported as fact? Apparently, a rumor widely circulated on social media in mid-2025 claimed mandatory federal rules affecting all drivers aged 70+ would start in July or August.

However, major fact‑checking outlets like Snopes investigated and found the reports to be false. But when one website reported it as fact and others followed, it spread across the internet

What role is artificial intelligence playing in the spread of misinformation? It should be able to separate fact from fiction, but if AI is working with bad information, it becomes more difficult.

For example, when we recently asked ChatGPT for a list of news stories that affect older adults, it listed the false story about driver’s license rules.

AI should, in theory, help separate fact from fiction by cross-checking claims against reliable sources. But when its training or reference material contains widespread falsehoods, AI can become a megaphone for bad information rather than a filter.