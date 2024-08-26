Amazon's Prime Day is coming back in October

While it may feel like Amazon’s Prime Day sales event just happened, another one is right around the corner.

The retailer has announced that the sales event, dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, is coming back this October. Though no dates are officially on the books, there are plenty of ways to prepare ahead of time.

“Prime keeps getting better with unlimited, free delivery at Amazon’s fastest speeds ever on a vast selection of products, year-round low prices across more than 35 product categories, access to exclusive deals, and an array of additional benefits,” the company said.

Holiday prep

With 48-hours to make the most of the sales, Amazon shoppers can take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days sale to start getting prepared for holiday shopping and holiday decorating. The retailer is expected to have sales on hundreds of the biggest brands, across nearly every category – homewares, clothing, toys, electronics, kids’ essentials, appliances, and more.

This latest iteration of the Prime Day sale will include nearly two dozen countries – the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

For shoppers who want to stay on top of their Amazon favorites, you can set up alerts in the app to receive notifications on price drops and exclusive deals that are geared towards your preferences during Prime Day.

Benefits of Prime

Consumers must have a Prime membership to participate in the sale. However, for those who may not have memberships yet, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to try out the service.

In addition to access to Prime Day, the membership gets you: