AARP is giving out free movie premiere tickets

Going to a movie can be expensive these days. The average ticket price is $10.78 and by the time you add in popcorn and a drink you could be looking at well over $30 for a couple. But, AARP is doing their members a solid by offering a free screening of the new movie "Thelma."

An action-comedy inspired by a real-life experience, "Thelma" follows Thelma Post, a 93-year-old grandmother who gets conned by a telephone scammer posing as her grandson and embarks on a treacherous journey across Los Angeles, accompanied by an aging friend and his motorized scooter, to reclaim what has been stolen.

Thelma features veteran Oscar nominee June Squibb (‘Meet Joe Black’, ‘About Schmidt,’ ‘Nebraska’) and Richard Roundtree who gives his final performance.

The timing of the movie couldn’t be better, either. The storyline is that Thelma has been scammed in the infamous “Grandparent scam” and is out to seek revenge.

How to score your tickets

Thelma is part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups, a series of flicks that advocates for the 50-plus audience by fighting ageism in the entertainment industry and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers. If you’re interested in getting a ticket, just visit aarp.org/freemovies to stay up to date with upcoming online and in-person screenings near you.

‘Thelma’ is an in-theater event, but the association is also featuring other Movies for Grownups online this summer, including ‘The Wiz’ (with Diana Ross), ‘Next Goal Wins,’ and ‘Driving Madeleine’.