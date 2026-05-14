Gallup Poll finds strong opposition to local data centers

A new Gallup poll finds 71% of Americans oppose building AI data centers in their local communities, with nearly half strongly opposed.

Environmental concerns — especially water and electricity consumption — were the top reasons cited by opponents.

The backlash could complicate the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure as tech companies race to build more computing capacity.

Surveys have shown that many Americans are leery of artificial intelligence and the changes it may bring to modern life. So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that they also take a dim view of the massive data centers that make AI possible.

A growing number of Americans are resisting the expansion of AI infrastructure in their communities, according to a new Gallup survey that highlights mounting concerns about the environmental and economic impact of data centers.

The poll found that 71% of Americans oppose building AI data centers in their local area, including 48% who said they are strongly opposed. Just 29% expressed support for having such facilities nearby.

Worries about water and power consumption

Gallup said the findings reflect growing unease about the enormous amounts of electricity, water, and land required to power AI systems. Data centers have become a critical part of the technology industry’s push into artificial intelligence, with companies including Microsoft, Google, Meta, and OpenAI investing billions of dollars in new facilities across the country.

The survey also found that environmental concerns are driving much of the opposition. About 46% of respondents said they worry “a great deal” about the environmental impact of AI data centers, while another 24% said they worry “a fair amount.”

In follow-up interviews, opponents most frequently cited heavy resource consumption, particularly electricity and water use. Others pointed to concerns about pollution, noise, increased traffic, higher utility bills, and the limited number of permanent jobs created by data centers.

Local governments react

The resistance is becoming increasingly visible nationwide. Several local governments have delayed or blocked data center projects in recent months amid public protests and zoning battles. According to reports tracking the industry, dozens of jurisdictions have enacted temporary bans or moratoriums on new facilities.

Public opposition to data centers now appears stronger than resistance to other major infrastructure projects. Gallup noted that 53% of Americans oppose having a nuclear power plant in their area — significantly lower than opposition to AI data centers.

Researchers and policy experts say the backlash could pose a significant challenge for the technology industry as demand for AI computing power accelerates. AI systems require vast amounts of processing capacity, driving a construction boom in large-scale data centers across the United States.

Recent studies estimate that U.S. data centers already account for more than 4% of the nation’s electricity consumption, with AI expected to increase those demands substantially in the coming years.