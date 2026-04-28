Google is trying to reinvent video search

Google is reportedly testing a new feature called “Ask YouTube,” aimed at making video search more conversational and AI-driven.

The tool allows users to ask natural-language questions and receive curated clips or answers pulled directly from YouTube content.

The experiment signals Google’s broader push to integrate generative AI across its search and media platforms.

You might not think of it this way, but YouTube is actually a search engine as well as a video platform. People use it not just for entertainment but also to perform tasks such as changing the oil in a lawnmower.

Google may be making the process easier for users. The company said it is experimenting with a new feature called “Ask YouTube,” a move that could fundamentally change how users discover and interact with video content on the platform. The feature is currently available to adult Premium users.

The test, which appears to be part of the company’s ongoing push into generative AI, allows users to pose questions in plain language and receive tailored responses drawn from YouTube videos.

Interpreting user intent

Rather than relying on traditional keyword searches, “Ask YouTube” is designed to interpret user intent more deeply. For example, instead of typing “how to fix a leaky faucet,” users could ask a question like, “What’s the easiest way to stop a faucet from dripping overnight?” The system would then surface relevant clips or summarize insights from multiple videos, effectively turning YouTube into a more interactive knowledge tool.

Early indications suggest the feature may combine video search with AI-generated summaries, highlighting key moments within clips or stitching together information from different creators. This could significantly reduce the time users spend scrubbing through videos to find specific answers.

The test aligns with Google’s broader strategy of embedding AI into its core products, including Search, Maps, and Workspace. By enhancing YouTube with conversational capabilities, the company said it is positioning the platform not just as an entertainment hub, but as a direct competitor in the growing field of AI-powered information retrieval.

Questions for content creators

However, the approach also raises questions. Content creators may be concerned about how their material is used or summarized, particularly if users can get answers without watching full videos. There are also potential challenges around accuracy, context, and attribution — issues that have surfaced across many generative AI applications.

“Ask YouTube” appears to be in limited testing, with no official timeline for a broader rollout. Still, the feature suggests a clear trend: the future of search — whether text or video — is becoming increasingly conversational, personalized, and AI-driven.