Exposed data leaves consumers vulnerable to scams

Nearly three in 10 consumers say they've been targeted by phishing or identity theft after their personal information was exposed online, according to a new survey from Cloaked.

Experts warn that AI tools can make scattered personal information easier to find and use, potentially helping scammers craft more convincing attacks.

While completely erasing your digital footprint is difficult, regularly auditing your online presence, removing old accounts, and tightening privacy settings can help reduce your risk.

Scammers have always looked for ways to exploit personal information, but new technology and the sheer amount of data available online are making those schemes more sophisticated — and harder to avoid.

A new survey from privacy company Cloaked found that nearly three in 10 consumers say they have been targeted by phishing attempts or identity theft after their personal information was exposed online.

At the same time, many Americans worry that too much of their information is publicly available, while others remain unaware that AI tools can surface details about them with a simple search.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Annmarie Giblin, chief compliance officer and deputy general counsel at Cloaked, who explained that consumers need to understand what information is already out there and take steps to limit their exposure before scammers, employers, or even strangers use it against them.

An ongoing process

Giblin explained that one of the biggest hurdles to removing personal data from the internet is the tension between the complexity of the data economy and the need to share personal information in order to live in our world.

“Most people don't know much about the data broker economy nor do they understand how their data is collected, bought, and sold, and how it creates a never ending loop of sharing and selling,” she said.

“This also makes data removal a constant process, because a person can successfully delete their personal information from one broker, only to find the same information republished somewhere else weeks later. Most people expect a single opt-out process; but in reality, it’s a whack-a-mole type of problem that requires persistence and repeated follow-up.”

The risks of personal information on the internet

Cloaked’s survey revealed that 47% of consumers don't know they can search themselves on AI tools like ChatGPT. It’s important for consumers to understand that while there are risks of personal data surfacing on these platforms, there are also ways to protect yourself.

“The risk with AI search is that it can make scattered personal information appear organized, summarized, and easier to digest and use,” Giblin said. “A standard search engine might show a list of links, but an AI tool can connect context across sources in a way that makes a person’s digital footprint easy to understand at a glance.

“While this can be useful for consumers doing a self-audit, it can also help scammers or bad actors build more convincing messages or assumptions about someone – especially if they layer behavioral analytics onto the data points to build a psychological profile on the individual.”

Pro tip: Giblin recommends that consumers search their name, phone number, email, and city across search engines, people-search sites, and AI tools. Then, remove what you can, tighten social media privacy settings, and avoid posting real-time location (including vacations) or identifying details publicly.

What to do if your data is part of a public exposure

Giblin explained that most people have a lot of personal information exposed and they don't even realize it.

However, if you’re notified about a data breach that impacts you, or if you realize your information is somewhere where it shouldn’t be, here are some tips:

First try to document exactly where the information appears before trying to remove it.

Request removal from the source.

Change passwords on key accounts.

Turn on multi-factor authentication.

Monitor for unusual activity across bank, credit, email, and phone accounts.

Remain skeptical of sudden texts, calls, or emails that reference personal details.

“Scammers often use exposed information to make their outreach feel legitimate,” Giblin said. “And as noted, because everyone's information is already out there, it's a safe bet to assume that it could also be in the hands of someone who might misuse it and keep that skepticism for unknown reachouts.”

Can you reduce your digital footprint?

The survey found that 50% of consumers feel their information is too public. If you’re trying to reduce your digital footprint, here are Giblin’s top tips:

Do a digital audit every few months. Search your name, phone number, email address, usernames, and city.

Remove people-search listings.

Close accounts you no longer use.

Update privacy settings.

Separate your professional presence from your personal life as much as possible.

Set alerts for your name.

Be intentional about what you post going forward, especially anything tied to your location, family members, workplace, or daily routines.

Avoid things like just giving out your phone number at stores and freely sharing information for discounts and other “benefits.”

“You may not be able to erase yourself from the internet completely, but you can make your information harder to find and exploit,” Giblin said.