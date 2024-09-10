Guess who has the new iPhones first?

This story was updated at 12:30pm, September 10

If you haven’t heard, it’s Apple’s week to shine with new electronic bling that you’ll just have to have (!) for the holidays, right?

AT&T and Verizon are the first of Apple’s iPhone and Apple Watch partners that couldn’t wait until the confetti had finished dropping at the Apple event and is taking pre-orders to get a leg up on the competition. Beginning September 13th, you can pre-order the new Apple Watch and iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus at both AT&T and Verizon or get them online or in stores starting September 20th.

What is available

Here’s a complete rundown of the new Apple gadgets that you’ll be able to get through AT&T:

New iPhones: Two new iPhone models, the 16 and 16 Plus, boast faster processors, improved camera systems, a new way to access features quickly (Action button), and significantly longer battery life (about time, eh?). If you’re a “size matters” type, the Pro versions (16 Pro and 16 Pro Max) offer even larger screens, even more advanced cameras, and similar battery improvements.

Apple Watch Series 10: Apple says this is the thinnest Apple Watch yet and also has the largest and most advanced display the company has ever made. It might even be able to help detect sleep apnea (though this feature is still pending review). It supposedly also charges faster, measures water depth and temperature, and offers new health and fitness insights.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: This smartwatch gets a sleek black makeover and a matching band. It also includes the potential sleep apnea detection feature.

There's a new software update called Apple Intelligence coming soon, but some features will be released in stages.

Gotta have a new iPhone every time one’s released?

Some iPhoneheads couldn’t live if they didn’t have the latest model the moment it came out. AT&T is making that happen now for customers who add AT&T Next Up Anytime.

The Anytime program allows customers to upgrade their smartphones up to three times per year with an additional monthly fee of an extra $10 per month.

The only stipulations are that customers must have qualifying credit, an eligible service, and have made at least one Next Up Anytime payment.

They must also have paid off at least one month of their installment plan or it’s no-go. But – and it’s a good but – Next Up customers can receive up to $350 in bill credits that are applied to their monthly bills.

Not to be outdone, Verizon has deals, too

A Verizon spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs that it's got deals just as good, including offering significant discounts on the new iPhone 16 lineup for both new and existing customers; trade-in offers are available for all plans, with the highest discounts for Unlimited Ultimate customers.

The "guaranteed trade in" works like this: New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get iPhone 16 Pro, or up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup when someone trades in any phone, in any condition.

In addition, if you choose Verizon's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plans, you can get $830 off or up to $415 off the new iPhone 16 lineup with trade-in, respectively.

Plus, if you're with another carrier and will switch to Verizon or you're a current Verizon customer and will add a new line, you get an iPhone 16 Pro for $10 a month for 36 months on Ultimate Unlimited, or $15 a month for 36 months on Unlimited Plus.

Verizon's trying to outdo the competition on the Apple Watch Series 10, too. You can get the new watch for as low as $6 a month for 36 months, when you buy select iPhone models, with select watch trade-in.