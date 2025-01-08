AT&T launches service ‘Guarantee’ that includes credits for outages

AT&T has unveiled what it calls the “AT&T Guarantee,” a comprehensive promise to enhance customer experience across its wireless and fiber networks, including credits for service outages.

The initiative, launching on January 9, promises enhanced service to both consumer and small business customers.

“The AT&T Guarantee is designed to ensure dependable connectivity, attractive deals, and prompt, friendly service,” the company said in a press release. “If AT&T falls short of these promises, the company commits to making it right for its customers.”

According to AT&T, here is what is guaranteed:

Reliable Connectivity: AT&T pledges to restore service swiftly in the event of network interruptions. Fiber customers experiencing outages of 20 minutes or more, and wireless customers facing outages of 60 minutes or more, will automatically receive a bill credit for a full day of service. Small business customers will be contacted with options to rectify any issues.

Competitive Deals: AT&T said it would offer its best smartphone deals to both new and existing customers without requiring the most expensive plans. Additionally, there are no hidden fees or equipment charges for AT&T Fiber customers.

Responsive Service: Customers can expect to speak with a tech expert within five minutes or schedule a callback at their convenience. AT&T also promises same or next-day technician availability for fiber issues, ensuring quick assistance.

Jenifer Robertson, Executive Vice President & GM of AT&T Mass Markets & Mobility, emphasized the company's commitment to improving customer experience.

"Since 2019, we've invested over $140 billion in our network and nearly a billion dollars in customer care and operations,” said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president of AT&T Mass Markets & Mobility. “This guarantee is about redefining the industry standard."