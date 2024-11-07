These states and cities have the highest mobile phone bills

Some discount carriers offer wireless service for as little as $25 per line per month, but most cellphone customers pay a lot more. A new report by doxo reveals a significant rise in Americans' spending on mobile phone services, highlighting a 2% increase from the previous year.

According to the U.S. Mobile Phone Market Size and Household Spend Report for 2024, Americans now spend an average of $1,365 annually on mobile phone services, contributing to a total market size of $180 billion. This comprehensive analysis, which covers 97% of U.S. zip codes, underscores the growing financial commitment of American households to mobile connectivity.

Here are the states with the highest average wireless bills:

Alaska $156 Delaware $155 Vermont $149 New Hampshire $145 Connecticut $142

Here are the cities with the lowest average wireless bills:

New York $136 San Diego $135 Ft. Lauderdale $132 El Paso $130 San Jose $127

The average monthly cost nationwide

The report shows that 94% of U.S. households with a mobile phone bill spend approximately $121 per month, translating to $1,452 a year. When averaged across all U.S. households, this figure adjusts to $1,365 per year.

This increase reflects a broader trend, as doxo's previous analysis in 2023 noted a $175 billion market with consumers paying $119 monthly, or $1,342 annually.

"Nearly every American now owns a mobile phone, and a portion of households rely solely on their smartphone for their internet usage, making it an important bill for consumers to track," said Liz Powell, senior director of Insights at doxo.

The widespread ownership of mobile devices is further corroborated by a Pew Research Center survey, which found that 97% of Americans own a cell phone, with nine out of ten possessing a smartphone. This near-universal adoption shows how mobile phones have become embedded in daily life, with many households relying solely on smartphones for internet access.