Here’s how to tell if that financial advice video is AI-generated

AI-generated financial videos often sound unnaturally polished, lack natural pauses, and promise “guaranteed” or high returns — claims real financial professionals almost never make, especially on social media.

Watch for mismatched facial expressions, odd eye or mouth movements, overly smooth skin, strange hair textures, or audio that doesn’t quite sync with lip movements.

Deepfakes are getting harder to spot, so experts recommend skepticism — verify advice through trusted sources and be wary of public figures suddenly offering direct investment tips or urgent calls to action.

Scroll through a social media feed and you’re likely to come across videos featuring well-known and respected financial figures commenting on the market or offering investment advice.

After Friday’s gold and silver market crash, there was a proliferation of these videos, especially on YouTube. The experts that ConsumerAffairs consulted told us nearly every one of them was fake, created using artificial intelligence.

These experts offered a number of ways that viewers can spot a deep fake.

“One of the first signs is how unnaturally smooth the delivery is,” Sharmin Attaran, professor of marketing and director of the Digital Marketing Program at Bryant University, told ConsumerAffairs. “Real people pause, hesitate, or slightly stumble over words — especially when they’re speaking casually. Many AI videos sound overly polished in a way that feels off, particularly if the person being impersonated is known for a more conversational style.”

Another common cue is emotional mismatch. The facial expressions don’t always align with the message being delivered. You might see a calm, almost flat expression paired with urgent or high-stakes financial advice. Human communication relies heavily on emotional synchrony, and AI often struggles to replicate that convincingly.

“A major giveaway is what the person is saying,” Langley Allbritton, digital safety educator and advisor at AI Comms Consulting, told us. “Well-known financial figures rarely offer direct investment advice, guaranteed returns, or 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunities, especially not via social media ads or unsolicited videos.”

According to Ira Bondar-Mucci, Fraud Platform lead at Veriff, some technical aspects of the video may be off.

“AI is also still struggling with hair — it looks like hand-painted paint strokes at points,” Bondar-Mucci told us. “Skin is looking smoother than it usually does in real life as well, until the person moves closer to the camera, and then a lot of texture is added. These drastic changes in textures are not what usually happens when taking a video like this.”

To help students identify what’s real and what isn’t, The Social Institute has developed a playbook for use in schools that includes a checklist of things to look for.

Visual inconsistencies

“The checklist includes looking for visual inconsistencies, such as unnatural eye movements, mismatched lighting, blurry areas, and awkward head movements," said The Social Institute’s CEO Laura Tierney.

Dmitry Nazarevich, chief technology officer at Innowise, in Warsaw, Poland, said he has been paying attention to these deepfake financial experts for some time. He says he has to admit they’re getting better, but there are flaws if you look closely.

“If you look at a person talking in a video, you will notice that the movement of their tongue and teeth is incredibly complicated and messy,” he told us. “In many of these investment scam videos, you will notice that the teeth are just a static white blur or a ‘mouth plate’ that doesn’t really work well with the lips. If someone is talking about ‘guaranteed returns’ and their teeth look like they are projected onto a mask, then they are a fake.”

Al Pascual, CEO of Scamnetic, has worked with law enforcement to help identify and weed out deepfake videos. He told us that deepfake video is advancing quickly, not just in the quality of the deepfake, but also in how accessible it has become for everyday users. He said that powerful, high-quality tools are now broadly available for free to create these videos, yet many people are not aware of this fact, and that includes law enforcement.

Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag, says prominent people in markets and finance — such as Warren Buffett — are highly unlikely to offer investment advice in a YouTube video.

“Another red flag is certainty,” Painter said. “Real professionals hedge and talk about risk. Fake videos tend to promise unusually high or guaranteed returns because the goal is persuasion, not accuracy.”

Pay attention to the voice

Chris Hutchins, founder and CEO of Hutchins Data Strategy Consulting, says AI giveaways can be either surface-level or structural.

“An AI-generated voice may initially sound good, but there is often a lack of natural pacing, emphasis placed incorrectly, or a synthetic overtone that makes the voice seem unrealistic,” he said.

And the voice may not pronounce words perfectly. There are words in the English language that are spelled the same but have different meanings in how they are pronounced.

For example, the word “record” is pronounced differently when meaning a “record high” or “record a message.” When the person on the screen mixes up those pronunciations, you know you’re watching AI.

Emma Grant, co-director at Figment Agency, suggests focusing on many of the subtle inconsistencies of the presentation, such as odd facial movements and audio mismatches. She also advises viewers to be extremely skeptical of public figures suddenly promoting “guaranteed returns,” crypto tips, or direct calls to action they would never make.

“The honest answer is, you often can’t tell just by looking anymore,” said Ricardo Amper, founder & CEO of Incode Technologies. “Some AI videos can be extremely convincing for the general public — and even trained professionals can get it wrong on the first try. So I don’t recommend relying on your eyes to ‘spot the fake.’”