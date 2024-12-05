Data breaches at health care companies expose more than 15 million records

Data breaches at health care companies Common Spirit, Mass General Brigham, Centra Care, OSF Healthcare and Ascension Healthcare have exposed more than 15 million records, a cybersecurity firm reports.

Information including names, phone numbers, emails, medical diagnoses, Social Security numbers and more began circulating on Dec. 3, cybersecurity firm Atlas Privacy said Thursday.

Customers of the insurance companies can check if their information was exposed at Atlas Privacy's Databreach.com website.

Below is a table on the estimated information, which is still being reviewed by Atlas Privacy, that was exposed at the health care organizations.

Atlas Privacy said the data breach is "one of the most intrusive data breaches in recent memory."

"This breach didn’t just compromise names and contact details—it exposed some of the most intimate aspects of people’s lives," Atlas Privacy said. "This isn’t just a collection of data points; it’s a deeply personal snapshot of people’s lives—information that will likely be weaponized to exploit or harm them."

The breaches stem from software company Welltok, which fell victim to a ransomware attack by the group "Cl0p," Atlas Privacy said.

Common Spirit, Mass General Brigham, Centra Care, OSF Healthcare and Ascension Healthcare didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from ConsumerAffairs.

What to do after a data breach