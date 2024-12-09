Senior Dating data breach exposes more than 700,000 users

A data breach at the app Senior Dating has exposed the personal information of more than 700,000 users, including their precise locations.

The breach, which happened on Nov. 23, compromised 765,517 accounts and their bios, birth dates, drinking habits, education levels, email addresses, genders, geographic locations, occupations, profile photos, relationship statuses, smoking habits and social media profiles, data breach trackers Have I Been Pwned said Monday.

Senior Dating shut down its site on Dec. 4 and and emailed a letter to users acknowledging the breach after the owner, Marcin Butanowicz, was contacted by journalist Ryan Fae.

Have I Been Pwned said the breach stems from an exposure in Firebase, a Google-backed web development platform.

Lesbian dating website Ladies.com, which had the same owner and shut down at the same time, also suffered a data breach that exposed 118,809 users because of the same Firebase vulnerability, Have I Been Pwned said.

What to do after a data breach