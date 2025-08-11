AOL is ending dial-up internet after 34 years

AOL will discontinue its iconic dial-up internet service on September 30, 2025, ending a 34-year run that defined the early days of the Internet.

The decision closes a nostalgic chapter for millions who first logged on with AOL's dial tones, but only a “low thousands” of U.S. users remained as of the early 2020s.

The shutdown also retires the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, marking a final farewell to an era of pings, screeches, and "You've got mail" greetings.

People of a certain age will likely recall the distinctive sound of a computer modem, connecting to the internet over a telephone line. For most, it’s a sound that disappeared more than a decade ago, and for AOL customers, it’s a sound that is now disappearing for good.

AOL has announced it will officially end its dial-up internet service on September 30, 2025. This move comes as the culmination of a gradual decline in usage, finally closing the door on what was, for many, their very first digital experience.

The announcement, quietly posted on AOL's help and support pages and later echoed by its parent company Yahoo, reads: “AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet.” Along with the internet service, related software like AOL Dialer and AOL Shield browser—tools designed for an era of slow modems and landlines—will be retired as well.

From internet trailblazer to relic

In its 1990s, dial-up was the way to access the internet, albeit very slowly. AOL boasted more than 18 million subscribers and became nearly synonymous with “getting online.” For those old enough to remember, the process was instantly recognizable: a series of loud beeps and static, that hopeful “Welcome! You’ve got mail,” and, for some unlucky households, a sibling picking up the phone and disconnecting everything.

The company was a cultural force, distributing free trial CDs that flooded mailboxes and forging new kinds of social interaction with chat rooms, screen names, and instant messages. Its popularity was immortalized in pop culture—most notably in the 1998 film “You’ve Got Mail.”

But as broadband, cable, fiber, and satellite alternatives swept the marketplace, AOL’s dial-up slowly slipped from relevance. Also, as web pages became more robust, with graphics and video, a telephone line was unable to adequately display them in a timely fashion.

By 2015, AOL’s subscriber base had shrunk to about 2 million. In recent years, that number dropped to only the “low thousands,” and mostly in rural or isolated communities where high-speed alternatives remain sparse. As always, dial-up lingered longest where users had no other options.