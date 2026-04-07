Your smartphone might be built to break

A new “Failing the Fix” scorecard gives Apple and Samsung near-failing grades for repairability.

Devices are often difficult to open, fix, or get parts for — driving higher costs for consumers.

Experts say stronger “right to repair” laws could push companies to make longer-lasting tech.

If you’ve ever cracked your phone screen and debated whether to fix it or just replace the whole thing, a new report suggests that dilemma isn’t accidental.

A 2026 scorecard from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) finds that some of the biggest names in tech — including Apple and Samsung — are still making devices that are tough to repair. The report, called “Failing the Fix,” evaluates how easy it is to fix popular smartphones and laptops, and this year’s results aren’t exactly reassuring.

“Consumers should be able to choose electronics they know are fixable,” said Lucas Gutterman, Designed to Last campaign advisor for U.S. PIRG Education Fund and author of the new scorecard. “Manufacturers should make more repairable products and American consumers deserve clear information about the products they want to buy. It’s long past time we get off the treadmill of disposability.”

Big brands, low grades

According to the latest findings, Samsung earned a D grade, while Apple landed even lower with a D-, placing both companies near the bottom of the rankings.

The scorecard pulls from repairability data — including a system used in Europe that rates devices based on factors like how easy they are to disassemble, whether spare parts are available, and how accessible repair manuals are.

In simple terms, many devices are still designed in ways that make repairs difficult. That can include glued-in batteries, proprietary screws, limited access to parts, or software restrictions that prevent third-party fixes. These barriers can push consumers toward replacing devices instead of repairing them — even for relatively minor issues.

Not all companies scored poorly. Motorola topped the list with a B+ rating, while Google landed closer to the middle with a C-. But overall, the report suggests the industry still has a long way to go.

What it means for consumers

For everyday users, low repairability can translate into higher costs and fewer options. When devices are hard to fix, repairs can be expensive — or not worth it at all — leading people to buy new products sooner than expected.

That cycle doesn’t just affect your wallet. It also contributes to the growing problem of electronic waste, as more devices get tossed instead of repaired.

In the meantime, consumers can take a few steps when shopping for new tech:

Look for brands that offer repair programs or sell replacement parts.

Check repairability scores (where available) before buying.

Consider durability and long-term use — not just features.

Bottom line: that sleek new phone might look great out of the box, but if it breaks, fixing it could be another story entirely.