New study links dating apps with increase in cosmetic surgery

What do dating apps have to do with cosmetic surgery? More than you might think, according to Australian researchers.

Their study highlights what they call a concerning trend: a link between these apps and an increased obsession with cosmetic surgery among female users.

The study concludes that women who use dating apps are significantly more likely to undergo cosmetic procedures and digitally alter their appearances compared to non-users. Published in the journal Computers in Human Behaviour, the research underscores the impact of swipe-based apps, where 20% of women reported changing their looks with dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections.

The researchers say the visual nature of dating apps, which prioritize photo-based profiles, places significant pressure on users to present themselves in an idealized manner, which is not always real. Naomi Burkhardt, who led the study, said this pressure is contributing to a broader issue of body dissatisfaction, eating disorders, anxiety, and poor self-esteem among women.

About the study

The study surveyed 308 Australian women aged 18 to 72, finding that nearly half had used a dating app in the past two years. Among these users, one in five had undergone at least one cosmetic procedure. Women who used dating apps also exhibited more positive attitudes towards cosmetic surgery than those who did not.

To address these psychological impacts, study co-author Lauren Conboy suggests incorporating features that promote authenticity in dating apps. She suggests that introducing more personality-based matching algorithms could reduce the emphasis on physical looks.

As online dating continues to grow – eHarmony predicts that by 2040, over 70% of relationships will begin online – there is a pressing need to create healthier environments on these platforms.

The researchers say the findings of this study highlight the dual-edged nature of dating apps, offering a modern avenue for love while simultaneously influencing perceptions of beauty and self-worth.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.