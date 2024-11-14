Write a review
Amazon launches "lifestyle" drug service

Amazon launches "lifestyle" drug service that is seen as a big threat to pharmacies and brands like Hims and Hers, which Amazon says are inconvenient. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

No, it's not what you think -- it's anti-aging, hair loss remedies and so forth

Amazon announced a new move in the pharmacy sector, introducing low-cost treatments for lifestyle conditions like hair loss and anti-aging skin care, directly challenging companies like Hims & Hers. Wall Street analysts called this a “serious competitive threat.”

This expansion builds on Amazon’s $5/month RxPass service, which offers common prescription drugs at discounts for Prime members.

The new offerings include anti-aging treatments starting at $10/month and hair loss treatments from $16/month. Amazon highlighted that Prime members could save up to 92% on some treatments compared to other services.

CEO Andy Jassy emphasized the aim to simplify health care and move customers away from traditional pharmacies, which he described as inconvenient.

Amazon is also expanding its physical pharmacy presence, planning to open 20 locations in cities like Boston and Dallas in 2025. The retailer aims to eliminate surprise medical bills and offer transparent pricing on medications and telehealth services, according to Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer for Amazon Pharmacy.

