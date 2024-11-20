Amazon launches new discount storefront, Amazon Haul

Amazon’s marketplace has a new discount storefront, Amazon Haul.

The retailer announced the new shopping hub where consumers can find all products priced $20 and under – with many priced $10 and under, and a selection of items under $1. With Amazon Haul, the delivery time takes a bit longer – one to two weeks – but the goal is to help consumers save money.

“Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon.

“Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products even more fun, easy, and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z product guarantee, so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic, and in the condition expected. It’s early days for this experience, and we’ll continue to listen to customers as we refine and expand it in the weeks and months to come.”

What can consumers expect?

For starters, to access Amazon Haul, users must be on their smartphones – either through the Amazon Shopping app or your phone’s web browser.

In the Amazon Shopping app, consumers can access Haul in two ways – typing “Haul” into the search bar, or finding the icon in the main menu navigation. Alternatively, consumers can type “amazon.com/haul” into their phone’s web browsers to see the storefront that way.

Here’s a look at some of the deals available on Amazon Haul:

Women’s Elastic Cinch Belt: $1.99

Necklace, Bracelet, and Earring Set: $2.99

iPhone 16 Case: $1.79

Touchscreen Winter Gloves: $3.21

Two-Pack of Kitchen Tongs for Grilling: $4.99

Holiday Table Runners: $2.99

While the items are offered at low prices, the delivery time takes a bit longer than a traditional Prime delivery; shoppers will have to wait around one to two weeks to see their packages from Amazon Haul.

Orders under $25 will come with a $3.99 delivery fee, while orders over $25 will qualify for free delivery.

Consumers will be able to return any items over $3.00 free of charge within 15 days of delivery. The return options are similar to those of a traditional Amazon order, as shoppers can go to their closest Kohl’s, Staples, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, or UPS for free returns.