State privacy laws aren't protecting personal financial data, CFPB says

Recent laws exempt financial companies or data

New state privacy laws don't do enough to protect personal information used by financial businesses, a federal regulator says.

Eighteen states, including California and Texas, passed privacy laws between Jan. 2018 and July 2024, but all the laws have exemptions for financial companies or data tied to federal legislation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday in a report.

"These state laws therefore decline to provide consumers the same rights over their fin...

