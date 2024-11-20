Here's how AI might protect you from scams

We’ve reported on various ways that artificial intelligence can make scams more dangerous and consumers more vulnerable. But now, one company says it can show how AI can protect consumers from scams.

CUJO AI, an AI-powered cybersecurity and network intelligence for network service providers (NSPs), reports that in the last six months, it has blocked more than 3.23 billion cyber threats, averaging 12,473 blocked threats per minute.

Its report shows that 67.5% of home networks encounter at least one cyber threat per month, with phishing identified as one of the most financially damaging risks to consumers. Over a quarter of all cyber threats now specifically target IoT (internet of things) devices such as IP cameras, thermostats and DVRs, exposing the growing vulnerabilities in smart home technology.

Key findings include data showing visits to malicious websites constitute 72% of all threats. Among these, nearly 80% of malicious sites disseminate malware, while the remaining 20% are phishing sites designed to steal consumer information.

Phishing campaigns frequently impersonate popular services, with banking, hotel reservations, and Microsoft services being the most targeted. Banking-related spoofed sites account for 16% of attacks, and hotel reservations comprise 11%, indicating a focus on high-trust industries.

IP reputation threats, which involve malicious IP connections, represent 28% of all detected threats. These attacks primarily target poorly configured IoT devices, leaving them vulnerable to malware infections and brute force attacks.

‘Essential for providing effective protection’

"As phishing campaigns grow more sophisticated, our AI-driven approach is essential for providing effective protection to consumers and peace of mind to NSPs," said Santeri Kangas, CTO at CUJO AI.

He further notes the increasing attacks on IoT devices, underscoring the necessity for network-based security.

CUJO AI says it is helping NSPs provide seamless security for every connected device within the home network, from PCs and smartphones to smart TVs, IP cameras, and voice assistants. The company says its tools stop sophisticated phishing and malware threats in real-time, allowing NSPs to offer a secure and seamless online experience that strengthens customer loyalty.