Consumers are uneasy about providing biometric data, survey shows

A new report from the Identity Theft Resource Center offers a revealing look into how American consumers feel about using biometric data, like fingerprints or facial recognition, to verify identity. But despite widespread concerns, most people continue to share this sensitive data when asked.

According to the ITRC’s newly released Biometric Report, 87% of the 1,177 respondents said they were asked to provide a biometric identifier in the past year. While 63% had serious reservations, 91% chose to provide the data anyway. The findings suggest that while biometric technology is becoming a norm, consumer understanding and trust are lagging behind.

Biometrics offer a promise of enhanced security and convenience, and two-thirds of survey participants agreed that these technologies can help reduce identity crimes. However, that optimism is tempered by lingering doubts: 39% of respondents believe the use of biometrics should be banned outright.

Men are more skeptical

The sentiment skews younger and male—around 45% of younger consumers and 54% of men supported a ban. In contrast, opposition to a ban was strongest among women (39%) and those over 60 (49%).

“This research highlights a critical need for those of us working to prevent identity crimes to do a better job explaining both the benefits and risks of emerging identity technologies—especially biometrics,” said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the ITRC. “Change can be uncomfortable, but resisting it without understanding the facts can create unnecessary risk.”

Unease and misunderstanding

The report goes beyond simple statistics, painting a complex picture of consumer unease and misunderstanding. One standout finding: nearly 10% of respondents said they walked away from transactions rather than provide a biometric identifier. The ITRC believes that better transparency, more verification options, and improved education could reduce opposition and hesitation.

One particular challenge is the difference in how various demographics perceive biometric security. While most understand that biometrics can protect against identity theft, a larger proportion of women responded with “don’t know” when asked about benefits. The ITRC notes this knowledge gap as an area for targeted outreach.

The organization previously convened a working group to develop equitable, privacy-respecting best practices for using biometrics in identity verification. This group’s 2023 recommendations stress the importance of education, opt-out options, and clarity between facial verification and facial recognition—two technologies often conflated but very different in application.

For consumers concerned about identity theft or curious about their rights, the ITRC offers free victim support through phone, text, or live chat at www.idtheftcenter.org.

