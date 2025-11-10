T-Mobile revamps 5G Home Internet with new tiers, faster Wi-Fi and streaming perks

• T-Mobile adds two new premium 5G Home Internet tiers, Amplified and All-In

• New Wi-Fi 7 gateway promises faster speeds and broader coverage

• All-In tier bundles streaming services and enhanced tech support

T-Mobile is making a fresh push into the home broadband market, expanding beyond its single-tier 5G Home Internet plan to offer new service levels, faster hardware, and bundled perks. The company’s home broadband service — already popular for its simplicity and price stability — now comes in three distinct plans: Rely, Amplified, and All-In.

Three new tiers with different perks

The Rely plan replaces T-Mobile’s original $50 per month option (with AutoPay). It includes what the company calls a “high-performance gateway,” likely the same Sercomm TMO-G4AR device customers have been using. The Rely plan still offers “fast speeds,” though T-Mobile acknowledges it uses artificial limits to manage performance.

For those seeking faster connectivity, the new Amplified tier costs $60 per month and introduces a Wi-Fi 7 gateway, delivering up to 30% faster median speeds than Rely. T-Mobile says customers can expect typical download speeds between 134 and 415 Mbps, with uploads ranging from 12 to 55 Mbps.

At the top, the All-In plan, priced at $70 per month, includes the same Wi-Fi 7 gateway and adds subscriptions to Hulu and Paramount Plus. It also comes with the TechEdge Suite, a bundle featuring a Wi-Fi 7 mesh extender for broader home coverage, 24/7 tech support, a hardware upgrade after three years, and an “advanced cybersecurity” package.

Price lock and fine print

All three plans come with a five-year price lock, unlimited data, and no annual contract. T-Mobile mobile customers can save an additional $15 per month on any plan, making Rely as low as $35 monthly.

However, as with most 5G-based home internet services, users should read the fine print. T-Mobile reserves the right to prioritize data for heavy users — those exceeding 1.2 terabytes in a billing cycle — which can lead to slower speeds during congestion.

A bigger play in home broadband

The expanded lineup builds on T-Mobile’s growing presence in the broadband market, where it competes against cable and fiber providers with simplicity, mobility, and nationwide 5G coverage. Combined with the recent launch of Mint Mobile’s “MINTernet” service, T-Mobile’s strategy is clear: to make wireless home internet a mainstream alternative to wired connections.

What to know before switching to 5G home internet

Thinking about ditching your cable or fiber provider for T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet? Here are a few things to check before you make the switch.

Check coverage first

5G home internet performance depends on signal strength. Visit T-Mobile’s coverage map and plug in your address to see if you’re in a strong service area — especially if you live in a rural or heavily wooded location.

Understand the “unlimited” fine print

T-Mobile’s plans technically include unlimited data, but if you use more than 1.2 terabytes (TB) in a billing cycle, your speeds could be deprioritized during network congestion. That’s fine for most households, but power users or gamers may notice slowdowns.

Compare speeds to your current service

Typical download speeds for T-Mobile’s higher tiers range from 134 to 415 Mbps, which is solid for streaming, gaming, and remote work — but not as consistent as fiber. Test your current speeds so you know what to expect before switching.

Consider equipment placement

The 5G gateway should sit near a window or outer wall for best results. Homes with brick, metal, or thick insulation may need a mesh extender (included in the All-In plan) to reach every corner.

Factor in discounts and price locks

T-Mobile offers a five-year price guarantee and a $15 monthly discount if you already have a T-Mobile voice line. That can make it one of the most predictable internet bills around.

Review the extras

The new All-In plan bundles streaming services (Hulu and Paramount Plus) and tech perks like 24/7 support and cybersecurity protection. If you already subscribe to those platforms separately, this plan might save you money.